New Report Examines the Real Cost of Security Guard Services in Today’s Market

Understanding what truly drives security guard pricing—and why quality, insurance, and urgency matter more than just hourly rates.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The demand for professional security services has risen sharply in recent years, fueled by changing workplace dynamics, increasing public safety concerns, and the evolving role of private security in both corporate and community settings. A new report by Fast Guard Service, headquartered in Hollywood, Florida, explores the question many businesses and individuals ask: What is the real cost of security?

Multiple Factors Define Cost

According to industry experts, the cost of hiring security personnel depends on three main factors:

1. Demand for Service – Is the need required by law, or is it an optional precaution? Is the request part of advanced planning, or is it an emergency?

2. Timing & Urgency – Last-minute or emergency deployments often come at a premium, since qualified personnel must be dispatched on short notice.

3. Quality Expectations – Customers must consider whether they want minimal coverage or highly trained, insured professionals capable of handling complex assignments.

Market Pricing Benchmarks

Industry averages suggest that short-term or emergency coverage typically costs around $40 per hour for unarmed security and $100 per hour for armed security. These figures reflect not only personnel costs but also one of the most critical—and rising—expenses: insurance coverage for guard companies.

Insurance: A Hidden but Essential Cost

Liability insurance is among the biggest cost drivers for security firms. Many insurers have withdrawn from the market due to litigation trends, forcing remaining providers to pay significantly higher premiums.

For customers, insured security firms provide critical protection. For example:

• A retail client avoided costly liability when a guard-related incident was covered under the provider’s insurance.

• An event venue was spared financial exposure after property damage was absorbed by a contracted firm’s liability policy.

These cases highlight why insured providers, though more expensive, often save clients money and risk in the long term.

Technology Reshaping Security Staffing

The report also highlights how technology is reshaping service delivery. Fast Guard Service recently developed the Fast Guard App, which allows companies and organizations to request professional, insured guards for both emergency and scheduled assignments. By streamlining deployment, the app addresses one of the industry’s biggest challenges: ensuring guards arrive on time, fully prepared, and compliant with contract requirements.

Looking Ahead

“The real cost of security is about more than hourly wages—it’s about accountability, reliability, and risk management,” said Roderick Payne, Jr., CEO of Fast Guard Service. “Whether businesses need urgent coverage in hours or permanent staffing, understanding the true factors behind pricing helps them make informed decisions.”

Legal Disclaimer:

