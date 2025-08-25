Semi-Solid Dosage Contract Manufacturing Market to Reach $26.76B by 2029 | Exclusive Report by TBRC

The Business Research Company’s Semi-Solid Dosage Contract Manufacturing Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

How Much Is The Semi-Solid Dosage Contract Manufacturing Market Worth?

The dimension of the semi-solid dosage contract manufacturing market has witnessed remarkable expansion in the past few years. The market size, which stood at $16.23 billion in 2024, is projected to escalate to $17.97 billion in 2025, progressing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7%. The splendid growth during the historical period is believed to be driven by factors such as an upsurge in the elderly population, augmented global health expenditure, an increasing demand for hormone replacement therapies, growing consciousness relating to skincare health, and the escalating influence of biologics and biosimilars in topical forms.

Expectations are that the semi-solid dosage contract manufacturing market will expand remarkably in the future, with its size projected to rise to $26.76 billion by 2029, delivering a compound annual growth rate of 10.5%. This anticipated surge in the market during the forecast period is largely due to an escalated demand for dermatological procedures, an increased rate of chronic skin issues, the expansion of generic drug production, the cost-effectiveness of contract manufacturing, and a growing need for topical drug delivery. Notable trends for the forecast period include the evolution of formulation technologies, the requirement for adaptable production capacity, the adoption of quality-centric design techniques, advancements in semi-solid processing machinery, and the increasing need for accelerated drug development.

What Are The Factors Driving The Semi-Solid Dosage Contract Manufacturing Market?

The semi-solid dosage contract manufacturing market is anticipated to expand due to the widespread prevalence of skin conditions. These skin conditions, which can disrupt the skin's function or appearance, commonly manifest as inflammation, unusual skin growths, or irritation. A rise in environmental pollution contributes significantly to the surge in skin diseases, as pollution weakens the skin's protective barrier, increasing susceptibility to allergies, persistent skin problems, and heightened sensitivity. Contract manufacturing of semi-solid dosages assists in mitigating skin diseases by providing top-quality, consistently formulated topical solutions that optimize skin health. For instance, data from Cancer Research UK, a cancer research organization based in the UK, predicts that the average yearly incidence of melanoma skin cancer in the UK will increase from approximately 20,800 cases in 2023–2025 to around 26,500 cases by 2038–2040. Consequently, the high occurrence of skin diseases is propelling the semi-solid dosage contract manufacturing market's growth.

Who Are The Major Players In The Semi-Solid Dosage Contract Manufacturing Market?

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Semi-Solid Dosage Contract Manufacturing Sector?

In the semi-solid dosage contract manufacturing segment, key players are strategically investing to stimulate innovation and break into fresh markets. This term refers to long-term financial commitments made to reinforce a company's primary objectives, incentivize future growth, and enhance their competitive stance in the market. For example, in March 2025, LGM Pharma, an American provider of semi-solid dosage contract manufacturing services, stated that it invested over $6 million to expand its manufacturing facility in Rosenberg, Texas. The purpose of this investment is to increase yield for liquid, suspension, semi-solid, and suppository drug formats, satisfying the growing demand for domestic pharmaceutical manufacturing. This investment dovetails with LGM Pharma's continuous growth in prescription drug development, inclusive of 505(b)(2) and ANDA initiatives. The improvements made in the Rosenberg plant will allow for increased productivity, while strictly adhering to FDA guidelines and the current best manufacturing practices. The operations at this facility will remain uninterrupted during this enlargement process.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Semi-Solid Dosage Contract Manufacturing Market Share?

The semi-solid dosage contract manufacturing market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Topical, Transdermal, Oral

2) By Material Type: Synthetic, Natural, Bio-Based

3) By Company Size: Large Size Companies, Medium And Small Size Companies, Other Company Sizes

4) By Therapeutic Application: Dermatology, Pain Management, Hormonal Therapy, Wound Care, Ophthalmic Disorders, Other Therapeutic Applications

5) By End Use: Pharmaceutical Companies, Cosmeceutical Companies, Other End Uses

Subsegments:

1) By Topical: Creams, Ointments, Gels, Lotions, Pastes, Foams

2) By Transdermal: Transdermal Gels, Transdermal Creams, Transdermal Sprays, Transdermal Emulsions, Medicated Patches

3) By Oral: Oral Gels, Oral Pastes, Oral Suspensions, Oral Emulsions, Oral Jellies

What Are The Regional Trends In The Semi-Solid Dosage Contract Manufacturing Market?

In 2024, North America led the global semi-solid dosage contract manufacturing market, but Asia-Pacific is projected to experience the most accelerated growth in the coming period. The study encompasses various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

