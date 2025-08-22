Bragga Festival Celebrates Its Third Anniversary in Miami: Where Fashion, Art, and Music Become History

Bragga Festival

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On August 22, Bragga Festival celebrates its third anniversary, reaffirming itself as more than just an event: a cultural movement born in Miami, where fashion, art, and music converge to create sensorial experiences that transcend the runway.

Since its inception, Bragga has stood as a manifesto of disruptive elegance and emerging talent, establishing itself as the stage where brands, artists, and emotions come together to craft unforgettable and globally relevant moments.

For this special edition, the Festival welcomes to the runway, for the very first time, Colombian brand MUAR, making its Miami debut with the collections Elementales and Arabia: designs ranging from sophisticated swimwear to elegant dresses, presented as a statement of contemporary luxury and Latin American creative force.

The evening will also unveil an exclusive preview of the upcoming collection by artist Julián Marín, in collaboration with Bustos Moda, ahead of its official launch on November 30 during Art Basel, once again under the Bragga Festival platform.

The anniversary will further offer an immersive experience with Ron Santa Teresa, the acclaimed Venezuelan rum of international prestige, inviting guests to explore its nuances in a specially designed tasting.

Additionally, Camila Barrientos Aesthetics Center, originally from Colombia and now based in Doral, will delight attendees with exclusive touches, reinforcing Bragga’s connection with innovative proposals that elevate sophistication and personal care.

As a prelude to the grand celebration, on Thursday, August 21, Miami Life Rentals will partner with the Festival to host an intimate preview of MUAR’s collection aboard one of its most iconic yachts—setting the stage for the magic of the main night.

The central celebration will take place at The Moor, an exclusive members-only club in the Miami Design District, inside its iconic hall Oaxaca de mi alma. An intimate and elegant setting that will transform into a sensorial runway where fashion, music, and art merge to write a new chapter in Miami’s history—with a Latin soul and global vision.

Bragga Festival doesn’t follow trends: it defines them. It doesn’t host events: it creates history. For more information, please visit their Instagram profile: @braggafestival

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.