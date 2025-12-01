Columba New York & The Canvas NYC Showcase Turkish Fashion at The Turkish House Fashion Diplomacy at the Turkish House in Manhattan Fashion Diplomacy at the Turkish House in Manhattan

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Columba New York brought Turkish creativity to center stage at the Turkish House in Manhattan, celebrating how fashion unites cultures through design, craftsmanship, and innovation at Fashion Diplomacy night in collaboration with The Canvas NYC.

The event gathered over 200 guests from fashion, diplomacy, and media, featuring a curated showcase of leading Turkish ready-to-wear and jewelry brands including ILVI, SAINT ONES, CLIMBER BC, MIRIMALIST, KOZAN BY MELIS KOZAN, MALEJ, CANAN YOLAC STAMBOUL and ESPALA.

“We believe in Türkiye’s craftsmanship, quality, and design power, and we’re proud to serve as the bridge between Turkish brands and the U.S. market said Irem Kara.”

Founded in New York, Columba New York has become a leading advocate for Türkiye’s fashion and textile industries in the USA, Canada, and in LATAM. Over the past five years, the organization has hosted more than thirty major events, connecting over 5,000 professionals across textile, fashion, leather, home textiles, and manufacturing, while facilitating business relationships between Turkish producers and American buyers.

The collaboration with The Canvas NYC, a platform known for championing sustainable and cultural fashion projects, reinforces both organizations’ shared belief in fashion as a tool for cultural diplomacy and global dialogue.

Honored guests included Mr. Mustafa Gültepe, President of TİM and İHKİB. Ms. Emine Yıldız, Spouse of the UN Representative of Türkiye, Deputy Consul General of the Republic of Türkiye in New York Kemal Yüksektepe, Marilyn Tammsaar, Spouse of the Permanent Representative of Estonia

About Columba New York

Columba New York promotes Turkish apparel, textile, fashion, and design through global trade shows, cultural showcases, and strategic partnerships. The organization connects Turkish creators with international markets and audiences through its ongoing

