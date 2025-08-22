Dr. Yolanda Wade Recognized by Influential Women in 2025

Yolanda Wade

O FALLON, MO, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Missouri – Influential Women is proud to recognize Dr. Yolanda Wade as part of its 2025 Honorees, celebrating her exceptional contributions to national security, her leadership in industrial defense, and her unwavering commitment to empowering others. Dr. Yolanda Wade, ISP, SFPC, stands as a distinguished security professional and veteran leader in the defense and aerospace industry, with a career spanning over three decades across the military and civilian sectors. As the Chief Executive Officer of STAVA, LLC—Security Training & Vulnerability Assessments - Dr. Wade has dedicated her professional life to fortifying the security of schools, churches, and businesses nationwide, combining strategic insight, operational expertise, and a commitment to community safety.Throughout her illustrious career, Dr. Wade has consistently exemplified leadership and operational excellence. Prior to founding STAVA, she served as Senior Industrial Security Manager at Boeing, where she managed an enterprise-wide security operation for over 50,000 cleared personnel. Her responsibilities included directing a multimillion-dollar budget across multiple sites, overseeing compliance with federal regulations, and implementing security protocols that safeguarded personnel, facilities, and sensitive information. This depth of experience positioned Dr. Wade to be recognized as a leading authority in industrial security, risk management, and intelligence.Dr. Wade’s educational achievements reflect her dedication to continuous growth and mastery in her field. She holds an Associate’s Degree in Communications from Coastline College, a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice and Corrections from Columbia College, and both a Master’s Degree and Doctorate in Management/Homeland Security from Colorado Technical University. In addition, she has earned numerous advanced certifications, including Industrial Security Professional (ISP), Facility Security Officer, ICS 100 – Introduction to Incident Command System, ICS 200 – ICS for Single Resources and Initial Action Incidents, IS 700 – National Incident Management System (NIMS) Introduction, IS 800 – National Response Framework Introduction, Introduction to Six Sigma, Lean Six Sigma (White Belt), and Security Fundamental Professional Certification. Since September 2004, she has been an active member of the Chief Petty Officer’s Association.Beyond her technical mastery, Dr. Wade has become a beacon for advocacy and mentorship, particularly for Black women navigating male-dominated industries. Recognized as a 2021 Women of Color STEM All-Star and a 2023 BEYA Modern-Day Technology Leader, she uses her platform to empower others, instilling confidence and providing guidance for those pursuing careers in security, defense, and STEM fields. Her work emphasizes not only strategic innovation but also equity, inclusion, and the cultivation of future leaders.Dr. Wade attributes her success to her unwavering faith and belief in God, which she credits for guiding her career and personal life. “I recognize that I cannot do anything without Him leading, guiding, and ordering my steps,” she explains. Her faith has served as the foundation helping her conquer both professional challenges and personal trials, reinforcing her commitment to integrity, discipline, and service.Reflecting on the mentorship that shaped her career, Dr. Wade recalls advice received during her military service: to identify goals and aspirations before assuming new responsibilities. This guidance is rooted in the biblical principle from Habakkuk 2:2 to “Write the vision and make it plan upon tablets, that he may run that readeth it,” has helped her define objectives, hold herself accountable, and achieve milestones with clarity and purpose.For young women entering fields where they may feel underrepresented, Dr. Wade offers empowering guidance: “Understand you are worthy. You have committed the time and resources to master your craft, earned your education and credentials, and put in the work. You have every right to be there, just as much as your counterparts.” Her words underscore the importance of confidence, preparation, and self-belief for aspiring professionals in any industry.Dr. Wade also acknowledges the systemic challenges that remain within her field, noting the scarcity of senior and executive leadership opportunities for minorities. While diversity is present at lower organizational levels, she observes that qualified minorities often face significant barriers when climbing the corporate ladder. Her career and advocacy work serve as a blueprint for breaking through these obstacles and creating pathways for equitable leadership.Her personal values are deeply intertwined with her professional ethos. Enlisting in the military in 1992 as a single Sailor, Dr. Wade committed herself to selfless service, aiming to build a better future for herself and her family. The nature of her career demanded countless sacrifices, yet these experiences cultivated resilience, discipline, and an unwavering commitment to excellence. Since retiring in 2012 and relocating to Missouri to be near family, Dr. Wade has prioritized both her faith and family while continuing to lead with distinction.Tragedy and personal loss have further shaped her perspective. After the death of her 25-year-old daughter in 2020, Dr. Wade realized the importance of self-care and balance. “To continue leading and mentoring with excellence, I must replenish myself so I can continue pouring into others,” she reflects. This commitment to well-being underscores her holistic approach to leadership: achieving professional excellence while nurturing personal resilience and maintaining meaningful relationships.Looking ahead, Dr. Wade remains focused on advancing her mission of security innovation, leadership development, and empowerment. Her career exemplifies the integration of technical expertise, ethical leadership, and personal integrity, demonstrating that true success encompasses both professional achievement and the ability to uplift others.Dr. Yolanda Wade’s story is one of dedication, resilience, and vision—a testament to the impact of faith, hard work, and commitment to service. Through STAVA, her mentorship, and her advocacy for equity and inclusion, she continues to shape the future of industrial security while inspiring the next generation of leaders. Her journey reflects a powerful blend of professional mastery and personal conviction, leaving an indelible mark on the defense, aerospace, and security industries.Learn More about Dr. Yolanda Wade:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/profile/yolanda-wade or through her website, https://www.stavallc.org/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

