National School of Government hosts T20 Symposium, 25 Aug
T20 Symposium 2025 – State Capacity & Institutional Transformation in Times of Complexity
The National School of Government (NSG) invites members of the media to attend and cover the T20 Symposium 2025, a high-level dialogue on “State Capacity & Institutional Transformation in Times of Complexity: Exploring State Capacity for Agile Public Institutions” led by Prof. Zhang Weiwei, distinguished Professor and Director of the China Institute at Fudan University.
This timely engagement will bring together leading scholars, public servants, policymakers, and governance experts to reflect on the future of public institutions, particularly their ability to respond to complexity and remain legitimate, agile, and citizen focused.
The Symposium will explore:
- The challenges and opportunities of governance in complex environments
- Critical reforms needed to strengthen state capacity
- Lessons and partnerships from the G20 to build future-ready institutions
Date: Monday, 25 August 2025
Time: 9h00 – 13h30
Venue: UNISA Main Campus (Senate Hall), Pretoria
Media enquiries:
Malebo Ralehlaka
Cell: 082 8021752
E-mail Malebo.Ralehlaka@thensg.gov.za
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.