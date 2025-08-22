National School of Government hosts T20 Symposium, 25 Aug

T20 Symposium 2025 – State Capacity & Institutional Transformation in Times of Complexity

The National School of Government (NSG) invites members of the media to attend and cover the T20 Symposium 2025, a high-level dialogue on “State Capacity & Institutional Transformation in Times of Complexity: Exploring State Capacity for Agile Public Institutions” led by Prof. Zhang Weiwei, distinguished Professor and Director of the China Institute at Fudan University.

This timely engagement will bring together leading scholars, public servants, policymakers, and governance experts to reflect on the future of public institutions, particularly their ability to respond to complexity and remain legitimate, agile, and citizen focused.

The Symposium will explore:

The challenges and opportunities of governance in complex environments

Critical reforms needed to strengthen state capacity

Lessons and partnerships from the G20 to build future-ready institutions

Date: Monday, 25 August 2025

Time: 9h00 – 13h30

Venue: UNISA Main Campus (Senate Hall), Pretoria

Media enquiries:

Malebo Ralehlaka

Cell: 082 8021752

E-mail Malebo.Ralehlaka@thensg.gov.za