Free Back-to-School Immunization Clinics to be Featured on “En Sintonía con el Concejo” This Friday at 2 p.m. on Radio América

The program will also include information about upcoming informational sessions from Montgomery County on how to address alcohol use disorder among loved ones

The featured guests on this week’s En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery (In Tune with the Montgomery County Council) will include Ingrid Lizama, communications manager at the Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services’ (DHHS) Latino Health Initiative; Ana Samuels, community health nurse at the DHHS Disease Control and Immunization Program; Edith Lozada, Spanish communications specialist and Spanish language public information officer at Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS); and Oscar Centeno, health and human services specialist with the DHHS Prevention and Harm Reduction team. The show will air on Friday, Aug. 22 at 2 p.m. on Radio America (WILC 900AM) and is streamed on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon Music.

This week’s edition of En Sintonía will highlight the Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) and its free back-to-school vaccination clinics. These clinics provide essential immunizations for school-aged children, from pre-Kindergarten through 12th grade, at multiple locations throughout the County. Vaccinations are available at no cost for children who live in Montgomery County and are missing any of the required immunizations needed to attend school. Clinics run through the end of September.

The back-to-school vaccines offered include:

Human Papillomavirus (HPV)

The second segment will feature the upcoming MCPS Back-to-School Fair, scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 23, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Westfield Wheaton Mall. The event will include free school supplies, health screenings, educational materials, entertainment, and giveaways. It is a great opportunity for families to connect with MCPS staff and community partners while preparing for the new school year.

The show will conclude with details about upcoming informational sessions aimed at supporting individuals who have a loved one dealing with alcohol use disorder. Hosted by the Prevention and Harm Reduction team, these sessions will take place on Aug. 27 and Sept. 10, offering expert guidance on how to navigate and support those affected by addiction. The sessions will be held in Spanish, and community members are encouraged to participate. To reserve a spot, please contact Mr. Centeno at 202-827-7238. Both events will be held at 2425 Reedie Dr., 2nd floor in Wheaton.

The Montgomery County Council and Radio America have entered a partnership that provides the Latino community with key information on issues and programs. The partnership also provides a forum for residents to express their views and ask questions. The partnership includes the weekly one-hour show each Friday on the Washington metropolitan area’s most popular Spanish language station.

Each week, the show features host Marcela Rodriguez, Council program manager and public information officer, and guests talking about important issues before the Council and provides information about programs offered by the County to help residents.

