Millicent McIntyre Recognized by Influential Women in 2025

WESTCHESTER, IL, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Influential Women is proud to recognize Millicent McIntyre as part of its 2025 Honorees, celebrating her outstanding leadership, dedication to professional growth, and impactful contributions to organizational excellence. Millicent McIntyre, MSOB, serves as the Senior Director of Buyer Services at IAA, where she brings over 15 years of distinguished experience in call center operations and customer service leadership. In her role, McIntyre leads strategic initiatives aimed at enhancing the customer experience, optimizing service delivery, and elevating team performance across the organization.With a remarkable history of transforming customer service environments, McIntyre has established herself as a results-oriented leader known for improving operational efficiency and fostering leadership development. Throughout her career, she has successfully mentored more than 50 associates and leaders, showcasing her dedication to empowering individuals and building high-performing teams.Before joining IAA, McIntyre held various progressive leadership positions at well-respected organizations, including the Association for Supply Chain Management, Trustmark Companies, and Santanna Energy Services. In each of these roles, she championed large-scale operational transformations, implemented effective quality and training programs, and enhanced cross-functional collaboration. Her exceptional ability to align teams and processes with overarching business goals has garnered her several prestigious awards, including the Leadership Excellence Award and the Leader Award.McIntyre possesses a Master of Science in Management and Organizational Behavior from Benedictine University, where she also completed her Bachelor’s Degree in Organizational Behavior Studies. In addition to her professional achievements, she actively participates on the Board of the Midwest Contact Center Association and is a passionate advocate for leadership, diversity, and continuous improvement within the customer experience sector.At IAA, Millicent McIntyre continues to make a meaningful impact, driving innovation and elevating standards for customer service excellence across the organization.Learn More about Millicent McIntyre:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/profile/millicent-mcintry Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

