Bright Pattern and Voxtron Join Forces to Showcase AI-Powered Omnichannel CX Innovation at GITEX GLOBAL 2025

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bright Pattern, the leading provider of AI-powered omnichannel contact center solutions, and Voxtron, a pioneer of communication products in Dubai, UAE, are excited to announce their participation at GITEX GLOBAL 2025, taking place on 13–17 October 2025 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.This marks a significant expansion of the partnership between Bright Pattern and Voxtron aimed at accelerating AI-driven contact center innovation across the UAE and beyond.What to Expect at GITEX GLOBAL 2025At GITEX GLOBAL—the world’s largest tech, AI, and startup exhibition—Bright Pattern and Voxtron will jointly present the future of customer experience with a showcase of next-generation solutions including:-Omnichannel contact center, real-time and historical AI solutions, and AI-powered workforce management.-Live demonstrations of Voxvantage, the flagship CCaaS platform powered by Bright Pattern’s AI-driven technology.-Exclusive one-on-one sessions with experts from both organizations, designed to explore bespoke solutions and discuss AI-enabled CX strategies.Michael McCloskey, CEO of Bright Pattern, noted: “GITEX GLOBAL 2025 offers an excellent venue for demonstrating how our AI-powered omnichannel platform, integrated with Voxtron’s deep regional expertise, redefines customer engagement. We’re eager to bring transformative solutions to businesses across UAE and the Middle East.”Padickapparambil Thomas, CEO of Voxtron Middle East LLC, added: “Bright Pattern brings world-class AI innovation and a truly unified omnichannel platform that perfectly complements Voxtron’s regional expertise. Their technology enhances our flagship Voxvantage solution with unmatched automation, scalability, and customer insights.”Luc Cavelier, MEA Region Executive of Bright Pattern, will be available at the Voxtron booth at GITEX to explore the AI possibilities and answer any questions. To schedule time with Luc in advance, click here GITEX GLOBAL attracts over 200,000 tech executives and 6,500 exhibitors from 180+ countries. Visitors will engage firsthand with AI-powered contact center solutions across critical industries.About Bright PatternFounded by pioneers in the contact center industry, Bright Pattern delivers a natively built, all-in-one AI-powered omnichannel platform including comprehensive contact center capabilities, an advanced AI suite and workforce management (WFM.)Recognized as the fastest time-to-implement and lowest-cost-to-deploy, Bright Pattern delivers unmatched time-to-value.Serving over 500 customers across 30 countries, Bright Pattern’s cloud-native platform offers customers their deployment choice — whether in the cloud, on-premises, or in private cloud environments.For more information on how Bright Pattern is reimagining customer experience, visit www.brightpattern.com About VoxtronVoxtron, a leading systems integrator in the Customer Experience Management (CXM) space, empowering business growth through innovative customer engagement solutions. With a 16-year-long track record, Voxtron offers secure, easy-to-use platforms for cloud contact centers, CRM, ERP, and AI-powered virtual assistants, designed to streamline operations and deliver exceptional customer service. Renowned for enhancing client retention and brand loyalty, Voxtron enables organizations to engage customers across diverse channels seamlessly, ensuring efficient and personalized experiences at every touchpoint.

