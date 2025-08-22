Statewide Professional Learning Experience: EngageMEnt – Cultivating Innovative Teaching and Learning

Maine educators, you are invited to a statewide professional learning experience hosted by the Maine Department of Education (DOE)!

Mark your calendars! The Maine DOE Office of Teaching and Learning and Office of Innovation are excited to invite all educators, ed techs, administrators, and pre-service educators to three full days of free, high-quality professional development in the 2025-2026 school year.

In partnership with the University of Maine System, this statewide professional learning initiative is made possible through a valued collaboration with the University of Maine at Orono (UMaine), the University of Maine at Farmington (UMF), and the University of Southern Maine (USM). We are grateful to these institutions for opening their doors to educators across the state. Their partnership ensures that our shared commitment to accessible, high-quality, and regionally grounded professional learning is available to every educator, whether attending in person or joining online.

No matter your role in public education—whether you’re an early childhood educator, a STEM enthusiast, a literacy coach, a pre-service teacher, or someone looking to deepen their practice in inclusive education—there’s something for you. These engaging workshops are crafted by Maine DOE staff and designed to inspire, energize, and equip you with tools to meet the needs of today’s learners.

2025-2026 Statewide Professional Learning Dates:

Friday, October 10, 2025

Friday, January 16, 2026

Friday, March 13, 2026

You can attend in-person at one of the University of Maine System campuses (UMaine, UMF, USM) or join remotely via live stream from anywhere in the state. There is also an option to catch up on-demand after the fact. All participants will be eligible for contact hours.

These learning days are scheduled to align with many school administrative unit’s’ dedicated professional development days. You can register for all three events or just one or two.

Each day is structured as follows:

Morning Workshop: 9-11:30 a.m.

Lunch Break: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. (on your own)

Afternoon Workshop: 12:30-–3 p.m.

Planning to join us on campus? Each session offers an interactive, in-person experience, with just 50 seats available per workshop session. Registration is required, so please be sure to reserve your spot early to participate onsite. Prefer to learn from your own space? The online option offers unlimited registration, and you can join live from anywhere in the state! Can’t attend live? Don’t worry; asynchronous recordings will be available, so you can access content when it works for you.

Topics include:

Play-based and early childhood assessment

Wabanaki Studies integration

STEAM and numeracy

Literacy through graphic novels

UDL (Universal Design for Learning) and MTSS (Multi-Tiered System of Supports) frameworks

Supporting multilingual learners

Technology integration

Environmental education

And more!

Ready to learn more or register? Check out the full list of workshops and campus offerings on this event flyer. Secure your spot by registering here today.

Let’s grow together! Come as you are. Learn in the ways that work for you. Connect with educators from across the state in a welcoming space that prioritizes equity, innovation, and real-world learning.

For questions or more information, please contact Beth Lambert, Maine DOE Chief Teaching and Learning Officer, at beth.lambert@maine.gov.