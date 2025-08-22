Mill Stream Elementary Second Graders Become ‘Pollinator Ambassadors’

(MSAD 54 educator Dorothy Small shares her passion for tagging Monarch butterflies, teaching students how to find Monarch eggs, raise them, tag the insects, and release them.)

At Mill Stream Elementary School, pre-K through second grade classrooms are embracing the “For ME” curriculum, an innovative, whole child-focused instructional approach, adapted from Boston Public Schools and available through the Maine Department of Education. Designed to integrate research-based practices aligned with Maine’s Learning Results, this program encourages children to grow as learners and also as active, responsible citizens.

Second grade teacher Tiffany Frost has seen firsthand how the “For ME” curriculum inspires her students. Having taught both the kindergarten and second grade modules, Frost is a strong advocate for giving students ownership of their learning.

“The curriculum is so well designed that everything we are doing connects,” Frost said. “My students aren’t just reading about their world; they’re inspired to become problem-solvers and collaborate with their peers to find solutions.”

When fellow teachers Tracy LaPlante and Ciera Lambert explored the upcoming second grade "For ME" module, they approached it with genuine curiosity. Working alongside academic coach Barbara Welch and supported by ASPIRE, a local partnership dedicated to student career aspirations, the team developed a community-based focus for the unit, which included presentations by community members, as well as other educators like Dorothy Small, who taught students about Monarch butterflies. Special Education teacher Patty Moody also joined the effort, helping to expand learning opportunities through reading and writing in all settings.

Throughout this unit, students became researchers, creating informational brochures about flowers to be shared with local businesses. They also took on the role of Pollinator Ambassadors, designing tri-fold displays to explain the vital relationship between pollinators and flowers. To deepen students’ understanding, community partners visited the classroom to share their expertise and skills, offering students hands-on opportunities to explore pollination.



This project culminated in the Pollinator Exhibit, where second graders proudly shared their work with parents, fellow students, and staff. Visitors toured the displays and participated in interactive activities led by students from Somerset Career and Technical Center’s Early Education program.

Through the “For ME” curriculum, Mill Stream Elementary’s second graders didn’t just study pollinators; they became advocates for them, proving that even the youngest learners can make a big impact in their community.

This story was written in collaboration with Mill Stream Elementary School and the Maine DOE Early Learning Team. To submit a good news story to the Maine DOE, please fill out the good news submission form.