Williston Barracks/Three Vehicle Collison
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 25A1008282
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tyler Silva
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: August 20, 2025, at approximately 0751 hours
STREET: I-89 South
TOWN: Winooski
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Exit 15
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 90.6
WEATHER: Cloudy
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Dylan Sordiff Shand
AGE: 22
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sheldon, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2022
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL: F-350
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1:
INJURIES: None
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: McKayla Bostwick
AGE: 27
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Milton, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2021
VEHICLE MAKE: Jeep
VEHICLE MODEL: Grand Cherokee
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Moderate
INJURIES: Suspected Minor
HOSPITAL: UVMMC
VEHICLE #3
OPERATOR: Daniel Shedrick
AGE: 40
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Alburgh, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2022
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL: Transit
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #3: None
INJURIES: None
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On August 20, 2025, at approximately 0751 hours, Troopers assigned to the Williston Barracks responded to a report of a three-vehicle collision on I-89S near mile marker 90.6 in the City of Winooski. Subsequent investigation into the collision determined that vehicle #1, operated by Dylan Sordiff Shand (22) of Sheldon, VT, failed to yield to congested traffic in front of him. This resulted in a rear-end collision involving vehicle #2 and vehicle #3. The operator of vehicle #2, McKayla Bostwick (27) of Milton, VT, was transported to the University of Vermont Medical Center by ambulance for suspected minor injuries sustained in the collision.
Sordiff Shand was issued Vermont Civil Violation Complaints for No License pursuant to 23 VSA 601 and Following too Closely pursuant to 23 VSA 1039. These violations carry a total waiver penalty of $382 and 6 points.
I-89 was reduced to one line for approximately one hour while crews worked to clear the vehicles from the roadway.
