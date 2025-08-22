Submit Release
Williston Barracks/Three Vehicle Collison

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE


NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH


CASE#: 25A1008282                   

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tyler Silva

STATION: Williston                  

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111


DATE/TIME: August 20, 2025, at approximately 0751 hours

STREET: I-89 South

TOWN: Winooski

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Exit 15

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 90.6

WEATHER:    Cloudy

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry


VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Dylan Sordiff Shand

AGE: 22    

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sheldon, VT


VEHICLE YEAR: 2022

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: F-350

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1:

INJURIES: None



VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: McKayla Bostwick

AGE: 27    

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Milton, VT


VEHICLE YEAR: 2021

VEHICLE MAKE: Jeep

VEHICLE MODEL: Grand Cherokee

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Moderate

INJURIES: Suspected Minor

HOSPITAL: UVMMC


VEHICLE #3

OPERATOR: Daniel Shedrick

AGE: 40  

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Alburgh, VT


VEHICLE YEAR: 2022

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: Transit

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #3: None

INJURIES: None


SUMMARY OF CRASH: On August 20, 2025, at approximately 0751 hours, Troopers assigned to the Williston Barracks responded to a report of a three-vehicle collision on I-89S near mile marker 90.6 in the City of Winooski. Subsequent investigation into the collision determined that vehicle #1, operated by Dylan Sordiff Shand (22) of Sheldon, VT, failed to yield to congested traffic in front of him. This resulted in a rear-end collision involving vehicle #2 and vehicle #3. The operator of vehicle #2, McKayla Bostwick (27) of Milton, VT, was transported to the University of Vermont Medical Center by ambulance for suspected minor injuries sustained in the collision.


Sordiff Shand was issued Vermont Civil Violation Complaints for No License pursuant to 23 VSA 601 and Following too Closely pursuant to 23 VSA 1039. These violations carry a total waiver penalty of $382 and 6 points.


I-89 was reduced to one line for approximately one hour while crews worked to clear the vehicles from the roadway.



Tpr. Tyler Silva & K9 Axel

Vermont State Police

A Troop-Williston

3294 St. George Road

Williston, Vermont 05495

Tel: 802-878-7111



