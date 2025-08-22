Electric Vehicle Charging Hub for Long Island

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that six new EVolve NY electric vehicle (EV) fast chargers are now available to the public in the municipal parking lot located at 54375 Main Road in Southold. The site is the first high-powered EV charging hub on the North Fork of Long Island and is part of the New York Power Authority’s (NYPA) effort to expand accessible EV infrastructure across the state.

“New York is leading the way toward a cleaner, greener transportation future, and today, we are bringing that progress to the North Fork,” Governor Hochul said. “The first high-powered Evolve NY charging hub on Long Island’s North Fork shows that no matter where you live or visit, sustainable travel is within reach. By investing in infrastructure like this, we are supporting local economies, cutting emissions and ensuring every community can be part of our drive toward a zero-emissions future.”

The Southold installation is currently the largest public EVolve NY charging location on Long Island. Other nearby charging stations include a two-plug site in the village of Greenport and another installed at a local car dealership, but neither offers the same charging speed or public accessibility.

New York Power Authority President and CEO Justin E. Driscoll said, “Long Island has more electric vehicle drivers than any other area of the state. As demand for reliable EV charging grows and summer travel draws visitors to the North Fork, the Power Authority is proud to deliver the infrastructure necessary to make EV driving more convenient and more reliable for Long Islanders, visitors and all New Yorkers.”

EVolve NY stations typically provide 150 kilowatts (kW) or more of charging power—a significant upgrade from older 50-kW public chargers. NYPA’s high speed chargers can power most EVs in as little as 20 minutes, offering a faster, reliable alternative to slower home or workplace chargers.

EVolve NY is NYPA’s statewide EV fast-charging network that supports New York’s clean transportation goals. The network now includes 266 chargers at 63 locations statewide, including sites in Bridgehampton, Commack, Riverhead, and Southold.

For more information about EVolve NY and its growing infrastructure, including a map of all EVolve NY sites, visit https://evolveny.nypa.gov/.

State Senator Anthony Palumbo said, “I’d like to thank NYPA for bringing an EVolve NY high-powered electric vehicle charging hub to the North Fork, expanding our charging capabilities for a greener and more reliable infrastructure. Electric vehicles are here to stay, and these chargers are yet another step toward reaching our goals of reducing emissions and protecting our environment. We thank President Driscoll for keeping up with the demand as more and more EVs are on our roads every day.”

Assemblymember Tommy John Schiavoni said, “Expanding high-powered electric vehicle charging infrastructure on the East End is a meaningful step toward achieving New York’s climate goals and making clean transportation more accessible to all communities. This new EVolve NY charging hub in Southold will serve residents and visitors alike and demonstrates the state’s continued commitment to reducing emissions and investing in a greener future for Long Island.”

Southold Town Supervisor Al Krupski said, “Many thanks to the New York Power Authority for facilitating the development of this rapid EV charging station in Southold; we’re proud to host it on town property. These types of facilities are so important as we transition from carbon-based fuels, and as they become more conveniently available, it will boost the electric car market. The hamlet location is ideal because it is convenient and within walking distance to shopping, restaurants, transportation and many other activities.”

About NYPA

NYPA is the largest state public power organization in the nation, operating 17 generating facilities and more than 1,550 circuit-miles of transmission lines. More than 80 percent of the electricity NYPA produces is clean renewable hydropower. NYPA finances its operations through the sale of bonds and revenues earned in large part through sales of electricity. For more information visit www.nypa.gov and follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.