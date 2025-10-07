Paying Tribute to Fallen Firefighters

Governor Kathy Hochul today honored 126 fallen firefighters at the 28th Annual New York State Fallen Firefighters Memorial Ceremony held at the Empire State Convention Center in Albany. The Memorial honors 2,818 of New York’s firefighters who lost their lives in the line of duty, paying tribute to them as well as thousands of firefighters across the state who continue to serve and protect their communities. The Governor also issued two proclamations to honor New York State’s career and volunteer firefighters — the one proclamation declared Oct. 7, 2025 as Firefighter Appreciation Day and the other declared the week of Oct. 6-10, 2025 as Fire Prevention Week in New York State.

“For 28 years, we have come together to honor New York firefighters who lost their lives in the line of duty. Our hearts are with these firefighters, their loved ones and the communities that have always stood with them,” Governor Hochul said. “While putting the lives of others ahead of their own, they made the ultimate sacrifice, and we are eternally grateful for their service.”

The New York State Office of Fire Prevention and Control works with local fire departments, fire service organizations, school districts, civic groups, and the National Fire Protection Association to provide the public with information and programs about the importance of fire safety awareness.

New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Commissioner Jackie Bray said, “Today we honor our fallen firefighters as we remember them for their courage and the sacrifices they made to keep their communities safe. We thank them for their service, and we grieve their loss with their families and loved ones.”

New York State Fire Administrator James Cable said, “We gather again, as we do annually, to honor and remember those firefighters from across the State who were lost in the line of duty, and to support and offer our sympathies to the families, friends, and departments of the fallen. Sadly, the number of those lost to illnesses as a result of their participation in the response and recovery efforts after the attacks of September 11, 2001 continues to grow and those members make up the vast majority of those we honor today. While we look forward to a day when we have no new names to add to the Memorial Wall, we must never forget all those who made the ultimate sacrifice.”

Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins said, “We are extremely grateful for the bravery and sacrifice of all our state’s firefighters who valiantly put their lives on the line to protect us. The annual New York State Fallen Firefighters Memorial Ceremony, coinciding with Firefighter Appreciation Day, ensures that the legacies of our firefighters who sacrifice their lives in the line of duty are continually honored and never forgotten. I am very proud of the initiatives and investments our state has established to ensure New York’s firefighters have the resources they need to thrive and continue saving lives. We remain committed to working to improve the livelihoods of firefighters, while aiming to also reduce the sheer volume of calls that come into our firehouses through fire prevention efforts.”

Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie said, “Every day firefighters across our state put on their gear and put their lives on the line to protect their communities. The Fallen Firefighters Memorial and this ceremony is a place for us to honor the memory, the courage and the legacy of those that died in the line of duty and their families. It is impossible to adequately convey our gratitude, but we can come together here to ensure that they are never forgotten.”

Senate Minority Leader Rob Ortt said, “Today, we solemnly remember the lives, the bravery, and the selflessness of one hundred and twenty-six firefighters who died in the line of duty, and renew our commitment to ensuring their sacrifices are properly remembered and documented for future generations. The sacrifices made by all of our first responders is something I greatly appreciate, and today, we enshrine the legacy of those who made the ultimate sacrifice to protect their neighbors and communities.”

New York State Assembly Cities Committee Chair Patrick Burke said, “Today, we came to the Fallen Firefighters Memorial to show our gratitude to those that gave their lives and to the exceptional men, women and families that continue to make great sacrifices for our communities. We can never thank them enough for their dedication to protecting their neighbors. May God bless all of the families represented today and New York’s bravest – past, present and future.”

About the State Office of Fire Prevention and Control

The Office of Fire Prevention and Control delivers a wide breadth of essential services to firefighters, emergency responders, state and local government agencies, public and private colleges, and the citizens of New York to help ensure the safety of all stakeholders. The office advances public safety through firefighter training, education, fire prevention, investigative, special operations, and technical rescue programs.

About the State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services

The Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services provides leadership, coordination and support for efforts to prevent, protect against, prepare for, respond to, and recover from terrorism, natural disasters, threats, fires and other emergencies. For more information, visit the DHSES Facebook page, follow @NYSDHSES on X, or visit dhses.ny.gov.

Get real time emergency and weather alert texts delivered directly to your phone. Text your county or borough of residence to 333111 to enroll now. Learn more at dhses.ny.gov/emergency-alerts.