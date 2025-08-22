Arjina Boby Akhi Recognized by Influential Women in 2025

CORNING, NY, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Influential Women is proud to recognize Professor Arjina Boby Akhi as part of its 2025 Honorees, celebrating her outstanding contributions to education, equity, and global leadership. Professor Arjina Boby Akhi, MBA, MOL, MA, is a distinguished educator and faculty member in Business and Accounting at SUNY Corning Community College, where she has dedicated her career to shaping the next generation of business leaders. Originally from Dhaka, Bangladesh, Professor Akhi brings a unique global perspective to her teaching, complemented by an extensive academic background. She holds a Bachelor of Arts and a Master of Arts in Philosophy from the University of Rajshahi, a Bachelor of Laws from Bangladesh University, a Master of Business Administration from Upper Iowa University, and a Master of Organizational Leadership from St. Ambrose University. She is currently completing her Doctorate in Higher Education Leadership from Maryville University of Saint Louis.Professor Akhi’s exceptional academic achievements have been widely recognized. In 2014, she was awarded the Presidential Gold Medal by the Ministry of Education in Bangladesh for securing First-Class First Position in her Master of Arts in Philosophy program—a prestigious honor that highlights her dedication to scholarship and excellence.At SUNY Corning, Professor Akhi teaches a diverse array of business courses, including Human Resource Management, Business Communications, Business Statistics, and Professionalism. Her teaching philosophy centers on creating a supportive, inclusive, and engaging environment in which every student feels empowered to succeed. She is particularly passionate about mentoring students facing academic or personal challenges, guiding them toward meaningful accomplishments in both their studies and future careers.Beyond her classroom work, Professor Akhi is a recognized Career and Technical Education (CTE) leader in New York State. She was selected as one of only 15 Postsecondary CTE Fellows statewide, a role in which she promotes equitable access to education and develops innovative, student-centered learning pathways. Her contributions at both regional and state levels reflect her commitment to workforce development, educational equity, and preparing students to meet the evolving demands of the business world.In addition to her teaching and leadership responsibilities, Professor Akhi is an active presenter at educational workshops and conferences. She shares research-based insights on student empowerment, inclusive pedagogy, and leadership development, enriching the professional community and inspiring educators to adopt best practices. Fluent in four languages, she connects seamlessly with students from diverse cultural backgrounds, further enhancing the global perspective she brings to every course.Professor Akhi attributes her success to a combination of hard work, continuous learning, and a genuine desire to support others. She credits her parents for instilling in her the value of education and a lifelong commitment to knowledge. Her dedication to mentoring and empowering students is fueled by this foundation, and she emphasizes the importance of resilience, adaptability, and cultivating strong professional relationships.Reflecting on her career, Professor Akhi shares that the best advice she ever received came from her parents. Her mother’s words, “No one can ever take away your education,” reinforced the lifelong value of learning, while her father encouraged her to seek fulfillment through knowledge. These guiding principles continue to inform her work, reminding her to nurture relationships, remain adaptable, and pursue meaningful impact rather than simply professional success.Professor Akhi is deeply committed to inspiring young women entering business and higher education. She encourages them to recognize their belonging, strength, empathy, and vision, urging them to step forward with confidence. She emphasizes the importance of building supportive networks, lifting others as they rise, and staying grounded in purpose. According to Professor Akhi, courage, curiosity, and a commitment to growth are far more critical than perfection, and she believes that every young professional has the potential to make the future brighter.The landscape of business and higher education presents both challenges and opportunities. Rapid technological advancements, including AI and automation, require constant updates to curriculum and teaching methods, while changing student demographics and declining traditional enrollment demand more flexible and inclusive learning models. At the same time, these challenges provide avenues for innovation. Strong partnerships between education and industry are helping close skills gaps and prepare students for the evolving workforce, emphasizing strategic thinking, data literacy, and advisory capabilities. Professor Akhi approaches these shifts with a focus on adaptability, student-centered strategies, and forward-thinking solutions that translate challenges into opportunities for lasting impact.Integrity, empathy, and commitment to equity and growth guide Professor Akhi in all aspects of her work. She prioritizes doing what is right, even when difficult, and fosters meaningful connections with her students and colleagues. By modeling these values, she creates supportive environments that encourage confidence, curiosity, and personal development. Service is central to her mission, and she dedicates her skills and experience to uplifting others, particularly those facing barriers to success. Lifelong learning is not only a personal commitment but also a model she strives to embody for her students, illustrating that growth and empowerment are ongoing processes.Professor Akhi views teaching as more than a profession; it is a mission to empower the next generation of leaders. Through her mentorship, scholarship, and steadfast dedication to student development, she continues to make a meaningful and lasting impact on higher education.Professor Arjina Boby Akhi’s career exemplifies the power of dedication, global perspective, and inclusive leadership in shaping future business professionals. By combining rigorous academic expertise with mentorship and advocacy, she continues to transform lives, foster equity, and build a stronger, more prepared generation of students ready to meet the demands of an ever-changing world.Learn More about Arjina Boby Akhi:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/profile/arjina-bobyakhi or through SUNY Corning Community College, https://www.corning-cc.edu/directory/akhi-boby.php Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.