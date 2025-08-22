Bring Space into the Classroom with the NASA TechRise Student Challenge

NASA is launching an exciting opportunity for middle and high school students across the country—and it’s free to participate! The NASA TechRise Student Challenge, returning this September, invites students in grades 6-12 to submit ideas for science and technology experiments that could fly on a suborbital flight, such as a high-altitude balloon or rocket from the commercial space industry.

This is more than just a science project; it’s a chance for students to get hands-on experience designing experiments for real NASA-sponsored flights, working like NASA engineers and scientists and engaging deeply in STEM learning.

Winning teams receive:

$1,500 to build their experiment.

A spot on a NASA-sponsored flight.

Technical support from expert NASA TechRise advisors.

Additionally, every participating educator and student team will gain access to:

Free educational resources to support classroom instruction.

An exciting student virtual field trip in the fall.

Optional informational sessions for educators and organizations to learn more and get involved.

The NASA TechRise Student Challenge welcomes teams of all skill levels, whether your students are experienced in STEM or just getting started. Maine is already represented among the stars! Check out the winning experiment from Gorham High School,which flew during the 2024-2025 NASA TechRise Student Challenge.

You may visit the NASA TechRise Student Challenge website to pre-register for the challenge, find updates, and view the challenge flyer. Additionally, your school, district, or organization can request a NASA TechRise information session tailored to your needs. Complete this form to schedule a session and learn how to bring this opportunity to your community.

For further information and questions, please contact the NASA TechRise team at techrise@futureengineers.org.