Mary Romasanta Joins Women in Power TV to Share Her Vision for Authentic Storytelling

FL, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mary Romasanta, founder of Sagga Publishing House, is set to appear on Women in Power TV, where she shares how courage, resilience, and cultural roots have shaped her transformative work.Women in Power is a cinematic docu-series that celebrates visionary women who are rewriting the rules of success. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show dives deep into each guest’s story—from struggle to triumph—highlighting the courage and conviction behind their success. You can find out more about the show by visiting their website.In her episode, Romasanta explores the power of storytelling to amplify underrepresented voices, and breaks down how leveraging past skills and embracing diverse influences can create impactful creative paths.“Storytelling can heal, connect, and amplify underrepresented voices,” said Romasanta.Mary’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.womeninpowertv.com/mary-romasanta

