Nursing Products Market to Exceed US $7.56 Billion by 2029, with 7.4% CAGR: The Business Research Company

What Is The Nursing Products Market Size And Growth?

The size of the nursing product market has been experiencing remarkable growth over the past few years. The market is anticipated to escalate from $5.28 billion in 2024 to $5.68 billion in 2025, exhibiting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. The notable growth witnessed during the historical period can be ascribed to factors such as an increment in the population of working females, surge in birth rates in burgeoning nations, increased consciousness pertaining to maternal health, amplified healthcare expenditure, and rising demand for home-based healthcare services.

The forecast for the size of the nursing products market indicates potent growth in the coming years, where it's predicted to climb to $7.56 billion in 2029, expanding at a compound annual growth rate of 7.4%. This promising projection for the forecast period results from various factors such as the escalating elderly population requiring nursing assistance, the mounting incidence of preterm births and C-sections, the increasing presence of E-commerce channels, the surge in government initiatives for maternal care, and the expansion of urbanization coupled with lifestyle alterations. Major predicted trends for the same duration extend to progress in breast pump technology, incorporation of smart functions in nursing tools, embracing technology in postnatal care products, strides in sustainable and green nursing solutions, and innovative progress in material science for enhanced comfort and safety.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Nursing Products Market?

The nursing products market is predicted to expand due to the increasing volume of employed women. This refers to females who are active in the labor market and make a living through various occupations or careers. The reason behind the surge in working women can be attributed to better educational accomplishments, which open doors to lucrative job prospects. Nursing products, which provide convenience and aid in breastfeeding and childcare, support these working women, thereby allowing them to strike a balance between their job duties and the nutritional requirements of their children. For example, a report issued by the US Department of Labor in March 2023 anticipates that by 2031, women within the age bracket of 25-54, who are likely to introduce nearly 2.9 million workers, will largely contribute towards the total growth of females in the labor force. Hence, the swelling count of working women is spearheading the advancement of the nursing products market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Nursing Products Market?

Major players in the Nursing Products Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Cardinal Health Inc.

• Johnson & Johnson

• Abbott Laboratories

• 3M Healthcare

• Medline Industries LP

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• Becton Dickinson and Company (BD)

• Fresenius Kabi AG.

• Smith & Nephew

• Coloplast A/S

What Are The Top Trends In The Nursing Products Industry?

Top firms in the nursing products market are concentrating on creating unique solutions like hands-free breast pumps that augment ease, mobility, and comfort for nursing mothers. A hands-free breast pump is a wearable, transportable device created to fit into a woman's bra, enabling the mother to express milk inconspicuously and conveniently without utilizing their hands. For example, Ameda Inc., a corporation based in the US known for producing medical equipment, introduced the GLO Wearable Breast Pump in June 2025. This pump is designed to offer nursing mothers both convenience and mobility, features authentic hands-free, hospital-grade pumping with the option to adjust to one of 15 suction levels. The pump's design is unnoticeable and has up to 100 minutes of battery life, which makes expressing milk effortless, easily-accessible, and effective for mothers who are always on the go. The device's aim is to give mothers the confidence to express milk anytime and anyplace, without sacrificing comfort and efficacy.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Nursing Products Market Segments

The nursing products market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Breast Pump, Nursing Bra, Nipple Cream, Pumping Accessories, Nursing Pillow, Nursing Cover, Nursing Pad, Nursing Station, Other Types

2) By Usability: Reusable, Disposable

3) By Distribution Channel: Online Retail, Pharmacies And Drug Stores, Supermarkets And Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores

4) By Application: Postpartum Care, Infant Feeding, Lactation Support

5) By End-User: Hospitals And Clinics, Home Healthcare, Nursing Homes And Long-Term Care Facilities, Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

Subsegments:

1) By Breast Pump: Manual Breast Pumps, Electric Breast Pumps, Wearable Breast Pumps, Hospital-grade Breast Pumps, Battery-powered Breast Pumps

2) By Nursing Bra: Maternity Bras, Pumping Bras, Sleep Nursing Bras, Sports Nursing Bras, Seamless Nursing Bras

3) By Nipple Cream: Lanolin-based Creams, Organic Or Natural Creams, Medicated Creams, Vegan Formulas, Oil-based Balms

4) By Pumping Accessories: Storage Bags Or Containers, Pumping Bottles, Flanges And Shields, Tubing And Valves, Pump Cleaning Supplies

5) By Nursing Pillow: Wrap-around Pillows, Inflatable Nursing Pillows, Travel-size Nursing Pillows, Adjustable Nursing Pillows, Multipurpose Pillows

6) By Nursing Cover: Poncho-style Covers, Apron-style Covers, Infinity Scarf Covers, Convertible Covers, Blanket-style Covers

7) By Nursing Pad: Disposable Nursing Pads, Reusable Nursing Pads, Silicone Nursing Pads, Organic Cotton Pads, Hydrogel Pads

8) By Nursing Station: Rocking Chairs Or Gliders, Changing Tables, Storage Units, Nursing Carts, Lighting And Comfort Accessories

9) By Other Types: Breast Shells, Milk Collection Cups, Nursing Sleepwear, Lactation Massagers, Nipple Shields

Which Regions Are Dominating The Nursing Products Market Landscape?

In the Nursing Products Global Market Report 2025, North America led as the top region in 2024. Forecasts predict Asia-Pacific as the emerging region with the most rapid growth. The report includes regions like Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

