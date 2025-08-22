WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Growing at 37.4% CAGR | Hadoop Market Reach USD 842.25 Billon by 2030 Globally." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain a thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.The global hadoop market was valued at $35.74 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $842.25 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 37.4% from 2021 to 2030.Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF – 283 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/835 Driving FactorsAffordable and rapid data processing and rise in demand for data analytics with generation of large volumes of unstructured data drive the growth of the global Hadoop market. However, rise in security concerns regarding distributed computing, Hadoop architecture, and access to fragmented data restrain the market growth. On the other hand, adoption of partnership strategies by market players and investments in Hadoop technologies present new opportunities in the coming years.Market SegmentationThe global hadoop market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment model, enterprise size, industry vertical, and region. On the basis of component, it is divided into hardware, software, and service. On the basis of deployment type, it is classified into on-premise, cloud, and hybrid. By enterprise size, it is bifurcated into large enterprises and SMEs. By industry vertical, it is segregated into manufacturing, BFSI, retail & consumer goods, IT & telecommunication, healthcare, government & defense, media & entertainment, energy & utility, trade & transportation, and others. Region -wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The global Hadoop industry is dominated by Amazon Web Services, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Cloudera, Inc., Datameer, Inc., Hitachi Vantara Corporation, Fair Isaac Corporation, MapR Technologies, MarkLogic, Microsoft Corporation, and Teradata Corporation. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the Hadoop industry.If you have any questions, Please feel free to contact our analyst at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/835 Region wise, the Hadoop market size was dominated by North America in 2020, and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period, owing to strong economic growth along with the ongoing development in the services sector, which drives business enterprises to invest heavily in business analytics software to sustain growth and improve productivity. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to shift toward digital transformation, rise in cloud deployment among small & medium businesses, and ongoing modernization of manufacturing drive heavy investment in emerging economies is expected to boost the Hadoop market size.Depending on industry vertical, the IT & telecommunication segment holds the largest market share in the Hadoop market due to huge amount of data generated in the telecom sector through call records, text messages, and data transfer. However, the trade & transportation segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, owing to increasing data generation in the logistics department and Hadoop deployment for handling this generated data.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report (283 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/world-hadoop-market/purchase-options COVID-19 Scenario● During the Covid-19 pandemic, the adoption of Hadoop increased considerably with digital transformation taking place across different industries.● The implementation of "work from home" culture led to rise in demand for cloud-based Hadoop analytics for managing crucial information. ● During the Covid-19 pandemic, the adoption of Hadoop increased considerably with digital transformation taking place across different industries.● The implementation of "work from home" culture led to rise in demand for cloud-based Hadoop analytics for managing crucial information. This led to surge in overall revenue of the market.● Moreover, there has been a significant surge in demand for Hadoop software among small & medium and large enterprises to analyze the large chunks of unstructured data.  Contact:David Correa1209 Orange Street,Corporation Trust Center,Wilmington, New Castle,Delaware 19801 USA.Int'l: +1-503-894-6022Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285UK: +44-845-528-1300 | India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

