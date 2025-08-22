Make reservations Sept. 1-18 for MDC managed waterfowl hunts

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) reminds waterfowl hunters to make reservations online from Sept. 1 – 18 for MDC managed waterfowl hunts coming up this fall. Reservations are required to guarantee an opportunity to hunt on MDC’s 14 intensively managed wetland conservation areas.

There are two ways to obtain a managed waterfowl hunt reservation online. The pre-season reservation period will run Sept. 1-18. Hunters may apply for pre-season reservations at up to three managed waterfowl hunting areas. In-season weekly drawings will take place on Monday afternoons starting in mid-October with a seven-day application period that opens the Tuesday before and closes the Monday of the drawing at 3 p.m.

Pre-season and in-season waterfowl hunting reservations together will comprise 50 percent of daily hunting positions. Of the 50 percent of positions going to reservation holders, half will be from pre-season applications and half from in-season applications.

The remaining 50 percent of spots will go to hunters who do not have reservations but who participate in the daily morning drawing, called the “poor line.” For example, if an area has 20 hunting spots, 10 will be allocated through the poor line, five through pre-season reservations, and five through in-season reservations.

Only Missouri residents and qualifying non-residents, such as students from out of state attending a school in Missouri or members of the military stationed in Missouri, can apply online for a reservation to guarantee them an opportunity to hunt on a specific day on a specific area. Residents and nonresidents can arrive at a managed waterfowl hunting area the morning they wish to hunt and wait in line for the possibility of getting a hunting spot. Residents and nonresidents can also hunt with a reservation holder. Hunting parties are limited to a maximum of four people.

Applicants for waterfowl reservations must have their required permits to apply, and their Federal Duck Stamp to hunt.

Successful pre-season and in-season reservation applicants will be notified after their respective drawings via email or text message with their hunt date, area, and pill assignment. “Pills” designate the order hunting parties select their hunting location on the area. The lower the number, the sooner hunting parties get to select their hunting location.

Hunters with disabilities can apply to use ADA hunting blinds through the online reservation system during the same timeframe as the pre-season application period. ADA blinds that are not allocated during the pre-season drawing will be placed in the weekly in-season draws.

In addition to managed waterfowl hunts offered by MDC, waterfowl hunting opportunities can be found on other conservation areas, as well as Missouri’s rivers, streams, and reservoirs.

For more information, visit MDC online at mdc.mo.gov and search Waterfowl Reservations, visit the Waterfowl Reservations page directly at mdc.mo.gov/hunting-trapping/species/waterfowl/managed-hunts-waterfowl/waterfowl-reservations, or get a copy of MDC’s 2025-26 Migratory Bird and Waterfowl Hunting Digest, available online and where permits are sold.