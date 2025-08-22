Consumer Price Index (CPI) for July 2025
MACAU, August 22 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that the Composite CPI for July 2025 rose by 0.12% year-on-year and 0.11% month-on-month. For the 12 months ended July this year, the average Composite CPI grew by 0.28% from the previous period (August 2023 – July 2024).
With respect to the sections of goods and services that are of significant interest, the price index of Food & Non-Alcoholic Beverages rose by 0.30% year-on-year owing to rising charges for eating out and takeaway, whereas higher rentals for dwellings pushed up the price index of Housing & Fuels by 0.22%. Among the various sections of goods and services, price index of Recreation, Sport & Culture (+3.21%) saw notable year-on-year increase, while the price indices of Information & Communication (-3.00%) and Clothing & Footwear (-2.54%) dropped. The CPI-A and CPI-B showed respective growth of 0.07% and 0.16% year-on-year.
When compared to June this year, the Composite CPI grew by 0.11% in July. Price index of Food & Non-Alcoholic Beverages (+0.04%) rose slightly on account of higher charges for eating out and takeaway, but lower prices of fruits and fresh fish partially moderated the increase. Price index of Recreation, Sport & Culture (+2.03%) recorded month-on-month growth due to increases in package tour charges and hotel room rates, whereas the price index of Transport showed an uplift (+0.72%) on the back of rising airfares and gasoline prices. By contrast, the price indices of Clothing & Footwear (-0.87%) and Miscellaneous Goods & Services such as personal care products, insurance, jewellery, clocks and watches (-0.18%) registered month-on-month decreases. The CPI-A and CPI-B went up by 0.09% and 0.13% month-on-month respectively.
For the 12 months ended July 2025, the average Composite CPI climbed by 0.28% from the previous period. Among the various sections of goods and services, the price indices of Miscellaneous Goods & Services (+2.29%), Education (+1.29%) and Recreation, Sport & Culture (+1.22%) saw relatively large growth, while the indices of Transport (-2.72%) and Information & Communication (-1.85%) dropped. The average CPI-A and CPI-B increased by 0.25% and 0.30% respectively over the previous period.
The average Composite CPI for the first seven months of 2025 grew by 0.18% year-on-year, with the price index of Food & Non-Alcoholic Beverages rising by 0.46%. The average CPI-A and CPI-B climbed by 0.13% and 0.21% respectively.
DSEC compiles three separate CPI series to reflect the impact of price changes for goods/services on households of different expenditure ranges. The CPI-A and CPI-B cover about 50% and 30% of the households, which have an average monthly expenditure of MOP11,000 - MOP35,999 and MOP36,000 - MOP71,999 respectively. Meanwhile, the Composite CPI covers all the abovementioned households; Housing & Fuels, Food & Non-Alcoholic Beverages and Transport accounted for relatively large proportions of household expenditure, with respective weights of 34.47, 29.47 and 8.33.
