Ribonucleic Acid (RNA) Therapy Clinical Trials Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report

Ribonucleic Acid (RNA) Therapy Clinical Trials Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

How Large Will The Ribonucleic Acid (RNA) Therapy Clinical Trials Market Be By 2025?

In recent times, there has been robust growth in the market size of ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapy clinical trials. An increase from $2.57 billion in 2024 to $2.70 billion in 2025 is projected, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0%. The expansion during the past period is linked to the growing demand for innovative therapies, successful outcomes of mRNA vaccines, higher research funding, increased clinical trial movement, and a surge in the requirement for comparative genomics.

The market size of clinical trials for ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapies is projected to experience a consistent increase in the coming years. It is estimated to expand to $3.25 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8%. This growth during the forecast period can be ascribed to the rising incidences of unusual diseases, escalating approvals by regulatory bodies, an increase in investment towards clinical research, growing patient involvement, and an increased emphasis on personalized medicine. Significant trends during this period will be the evolution of RNA delivery systems, improvement in trial designs driven by biomarkers, the implementation of artificial intelligence in trial design, the application of technology in decentralized clinical trials, as well as progress in regulatory fast-track pathways.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Ribonucleic Acid (RNA) Therapy Clinical Trials Market Landscape?

The rise of infectious diseases is predicted to fuel the growth of the ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapy clinical trials market. Infectious diseases, illnesses that are triggered by harmful microorganisms like bacteria, viruses, fungi, or parasites invading the body and causing health impairment, are significantly fueled by an increase in global travel, which enables a swift pathogen spread across areas and population groups. Ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapy clinical trials serve as a vital tool in the fight against infectious diseases by aiding in the creation and assessment of specialized treatments that can swiftly adapt to newly appearing pathogens. As an example, in April 2025, a report by the Minnesota Department of Health, a state agency located in the US, revealed an increase in the percentage of HIV cases among males aged 35 to 39, up from 10% in 2023 to 17% in 2024. Thus, the escalating risk of infectious diseases is stimulating the growth of the ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapy clinical trials market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Ribonucleic Acid (RNA) Therapy Clinical Trials Market?

Major players in the market include:

• Pfizer Inc.

• AstraZeneca plc

• Novartis AG

• GlaxoSmithKline plc

• Moderna Inc.

• BioNTech SE

• Biogen Inc.

• Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited

• Charles River Laboratories International Inc.

• Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Ribonucleic Acid (RNA) Therapy Clinical Trials Industry?

Leading organizations within the ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapy clinical trials industry are diligently working towards creating novel solutions. One such concept is RNA-based antisense oligonucleotide therapy, which specifically targets genetic sequences, helps to control gene expression, and provides highly accurate treatments for rare and genetic maladies. The term RNA-based antisense oligonucleotide therapy clinical trial refers to the exploration of the usage of short synthetic strands of RNA which attaches itself to specific messenger RNA targets with the objective of controlling gene expression and treating genetic abnormalities. For instance, in December 2024, Sepul Bio, a biotech company based in France, launched a LUNA Phase 2b clinical trial to examine ultevursen, a therapy based on RNA antisense oligonucleotide which targets the mutations found in exon 13 of the USH2A gene. These mutations are responsible for conditions like retinitis pigmentosa (RP) and Usher syndrome type 2a. This study, which is a two-year, double-masked, randomized, sham-controlled experiment, aims to include 81 adults and children who are eight years old or older from various global locations. The therapy targets those individuals who have RP or non-syndromic RP due to mutations in exon 13 of USH2A, and this can be confirmed via genetic testing. Findings from earlier phase 1/2 studies that showed ultevursen positively affected visual acuity, retinal sensitivity, and retinal structure lead to the LUNA trial.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Ribonucleic Acid (RNA) Therapy Clinical Trials Market

The ribonucleic acid (rna) therapy clinical trials market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Modality: Ribonucleic Acid (RNA) Interference, Antisense Therapy, Messenger Ribonucleic Acid (RNA), Oligonucleotide, Non-Antisense, Non-Ribonucleic Acid Interference (RNAi)

2) By Clinical Trials Phase: Phase I, Phase II, Phase III, Phase IV

3) By Therapeutic Areas: Rare Diseases, Anti-Infective, Anticancer, Neurological, Alimentary Or Metabolic, Musculoskeletal, Cardiovascular Respiratory, Sensory, Other Therapeutic Areas

Subsegments:

1) By Ribonucleic Acid (RNA) Interference: Small Interfering RNA (siRNA) Therapy Trials, MicroRNA (miRNA)-Based Therapy Trials, Short Hairpin RNA (shRNA) Therapy Trials, Dicer Substrate RNA Therapy Trials

2) By Antisense Therapy: Gapmer Antisense Oligonucleotide Trials, Steric Blocking Antisense Trials, Splice-Switching Antisense Oligonucleotide Trials, Antisense Oligonucleotide-Conjugated Delivery Trials

3) By Messenger Ribonucleic Acid (RNA): mRNA-Based Vaccines Trials, Self-Amplifying mRNA (saRNA) Therapy Trials, Non-Replicating mRNA Therapy Trials, Circular mRNA Therapy Trials

4) By Oligonucleotide: Phosphorothioate Oligonucleotide Trials, Peptide Nucleic Acid (PNA) Trials, Locked Nucleic Acid (LNA) Trials, Morpholino Oligonucleotide Trials

5) By Non-Antisense: RNA Aptamer Therapy Trials, Guide RNA (gRNA)-Mediated CRISPR Trials, RNA Editing Therapy Trials, RNA Scaffolding Or Regulatory RNA Therapy Trials

6) By Non-Ribonucleic Acid Interference (RNAi): Ribozymes Therapy Trials, RNA Decoys Or Sponge RNA Trials, Long Non-Coding RNA (lncRNA) Therapy Trials, Small Activating RNA (saRNA) Therapy Trials

Ribonucleic Acid (RNA) Therapy Clinical Trials Market Regional Insights

In the Ribonucleic Acid (RNA) Therapy Clinical Trials Global Market Report for 2025, North America held the highest market share in 2024. However, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The regions included in the report are North America, Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

