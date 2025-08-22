Hub City Spartanburgers Donate Over $2,000 in Proceeds from Veterans Jersey Sales to SCC’s Hub City Heroes Fund

Hub City Heroes Check Presentation

The team previously announced that all proceeds from their special jersey sales will be donated to SCC’s Hub City Heroes Fund.

The proceeds will ensure that our Veteran Chasers have access to the resources they need. This collaboration reflects our shared values and our dedication to those who have served our country.” — Dr. Michael Mikota

SPARTANBURG, SC, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Hub City Spartanburgers are stepping up to honor those who serve. The team previously announced that all proceeds from their special Veterans Jersey sales will be donated to Spartanburg Community College’s Hub City Heroes Fund , directly supporting veteran and active-duty military students as they pursue their education.Before the first inning of today’s game, the Hub City Spartanburgers proudly presented a check for more than $2,000 to Dr. Michael Mikota, President of Spartanburg Community College, and Dr. Stacey Obi, Vice President of Student & Community Advancement.Luke Feisal, Assistant General Manager for the Spartanburgers, stated, “We are ecstatic to support the Hub City Heroes Fund (Veterans Fund) at Spartanburg Community College. The Chasers continue to provide incredible opportunities for the people in this community. We are happy to strengthen our partnership with SCC with positive initiatives like this.”The Hub City Heroes Fund provides financial assistance to veterans at SCC—helping cover costs beyond tuition, such as books, emergency needs, and program expenses. This contribution from the Spartanburgers will strengthen the College’s ability to serve those who have given so much to our country.“We are honored to showcase our continued partnership with the Hub City Spartanburgers, and we are grateful for their commitment to honoring our nation’s veterans,” said Dr. Michael Mikota, president of Spartanburg Community College. “The proceeds will ensure that our Veteran Chasers have access to the resources they need to succeed in their academic and personal pursuits. This collaboration reflects our shared values and our dedication to those who have served our country.”Fans who purchased the Veterans Jerseys played a direct role in making this contribution possible. Together, the Spartanburgers and SCC are ensuring that those who served have the resources they need to thrive.For more information about SCC’s Hub City Heroes Fund, visit myscc.info/hubcityheroes.

