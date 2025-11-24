Spartanburg Community College Celebrates Thanksgiving by Honoring Record-Breaking Impact and Regional Leadership

SCC Enrollment Growth Dr. Mikota with SCC Students

SPARTANBURG, SC, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Thanksgiving approaches, Spartanburg Community College (SCC) extends heartfelt gratitude to the students, faculty, staff, and community partners who have made this year a historic one.﻿SCC is proud to announce a record-breaking milestone for Fall 2025 of more than 7,000 academic students enrolled—the highest in the College’s history, and an additional 867 students served through noncredit and customized training programs. This achievement reflects the collective spirit and dedication that define the SCC family and our region.A Season of Thanks and GrowthThis Thanksgiving, SCC celebrates not only its remarkable enrollment growth but also the lasting impact it continues to make as the leader in higher education for the upstate region of South Carolina. Since 2020, SCC’s total academic enrollment has grown more than 70%, underscoring an expanding role in meeting the region’s educational and workforce needs.Over the last three years, significant focus and investments in student retention and completion initiatives have resulted in a 38% increase in the number of graduates - expanding to 1,080 graduates in 2024-2025. This jump is a testament to the College’s commitment to student success and opportunity.Gratitude for Community PartnershipsSCC’s Annual Report, now available at myscc.info/AnnualReport , highlights how the College is aligning programs with workforce demands, expanding student pathways, and driving economic growth across South Carolina.SCC President, Dr. Michael Mikota, shared, “Thanksgiving is a time to reflect on the remarkable progress we’ve made together. We celebrate the students, faculty, staff, and community partners who make Spartanburg Community College a powerful force for education and workforce development. These milestones demonstrate how our successes today set the foundation for the lasting impact we are creating for South Carolina.”Looking AheadWith continued momentum from this record-setting year, SCC anticipates ongoing growth and success in the coming year, with a continued impact on the community and the upstate region. As we gather with loved ones this Thanksgiving, SCC remains committed to expanding opportunity, fostering innovation, and serving as the region’s leader in higher education.For more information, visit SCCSC .edu.

