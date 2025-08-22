WORST OF THE WORST: ICE Arrests More Criminal Illegal Aliens Convicted of Child Sex Crimes, Extortion, and Intoxicated Manslaughter

70% of ICE arrests are of illegal aliens charged or convicted of a crime in the U.S.

WASHINGTON – Yesterday, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested more worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens convicted of child sex crimes, extortion, and intoxicated manslaughter.

“Every single day, our brave ICE law enforcement risk their lives to arrest the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens,” said a Senior DHS Official. “From pedophiles to drunk drivers killing innocent people, President Trump and Secretary Noem will not allow criminal illegal aliens to terrorize American citizens. Our message to criminal illegals is clear: LEAVE NOW. If you don’t, we will find you and we will deport you.”

Yesterday’s ICE arrests included:

Jose Luis Gonzalez-Montiel, a 39-year-old citizen of Mexico, convicted for intoxicated manslaughter in Bexar County, Texas.

Viroth Phannavong, a 58-year-old criminal illegal alien from Laos, convicted of first degree child molestation in Providence, Rhode Island.

Meljim Ramirez-Perez, a 40-year-old criminal illegal alien from Guatemala, convicted of continuous sex abuse of a child in Los Angeles.

Andre Etienne, a 35-year-old criminal illegal alien from Jamaica, convicted of child molestation in Conyers, Georgia.

Zhiping Liu, a 45-year-old criminal illegal alien from China, convicted of theft by extortion in Brookville, Pennsylvania.