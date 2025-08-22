Pebb Supports Hundreds of Organizations Migrating from Meta Workplace Before the Platform Shuts Down in Just 8 Days

From Meta Workplace to Pebb: Hundreds of Teams Found Their New Home

DE, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Meta Workplace prepares to shut down at the end of this month, Pebb, the all-in-one internal communication, engagement and collaboration platform, announced today that it has successfully supported hundreds of organizations worldwide in migrating their teams, content, and collaboration to its platform over the past several months.

From small local businesses to global enterprises with more than 60,000 employees, organizations spanning industries such as healthcare, transportation, technology, retail, and hospitality have made the switch to Pebb. The surge in migrations has highlighted the urgent need for a reliable, scalable, and mobile-first platform that keeps teams connected and engaged — wherever they work.

“At Pebb, we’re incredibly proud to have been the trusted partner for so many organizations during this pivotal moment,” said Dan Kobe, Chief Marketing Officer at Pebb. “Helping companies preserve their communication history while providing a modern, user-friendly platform has reaffirmed how vital it is for businesses to have tools that are fast, secure, and built for today’s dynamic workplace.”

Seamless Migration of Millions of Assets

The migration effort has been massive in scale. Over the past few months, Pebb’s expert migration team has successfully transferred:

- Millions of groups where employees collaborated and shared critical updates

- Tens of millions of posts, comments, and likes, preserving years of company knowledge and employee engagement

- Millions of photos, videos, and documents, ensuring memories, milestones, and essential resources remain easily accessible

This streamlined process has allowed organizations to transition quickly and efficiently, often within days, without any disruption to internal communication or workflows.

Meeting the Needs of Modern Workforces

The recent migrations have underscored how workplace communication is evolving. Employees today — especially those on the frontline — need instant, mobile-first solutions that keep them informed and connected without the complexity of multiple platforms.

Pebb is a powerful internal communications platform, built to keep teams connected and engaged with a suite of integrated tools, including:

- Real-Time News Feeds for sharing updates, announcements, and company stories instantly

- Instant Messaging for one-on-one or group conversations, with secure file sharing

- Employee Profiles that make it easy to search and connect across teams

- Clubs for focused project discussions and collaborative teamwork

- Knowledge Library to centralize important files, training materials, and resources

- Apps Wall for quick access to all company applications in one place

- Calendar & Events to schedule, share, and keep track of meetings and key company dates

- Tasks to create, assign, and track action items for teams and individuals

A Team Effort

Behind the scenes, Pebb’s dedicated migration team worked around the clock to ensure every customer’s data was carefully and accurately transferred. From troubleshooting unique migration challenges to providing personalized support, the team ensured that each organization felt confident and supported throughout the process.

“The dedication of our migration team has been nothing short of inspiring,” added Kobe. “Their commitment to accuracy, speed, and customer support ensured that every word, every file, and every moment from Workplace was carried over seamlessly into Pebb.”

Looking Forward

As Meta Workplace users face the platform’s final days, Pebb is continuing to onboard organizations daily, ensuring no team is left without a reliable communication and engagement solution.

“This transition period has shown us that teams everywhere — from small startups to global brands — want the same thing: a simple, secure, and powerful way to stay connected,” said Kobe. “We’re thrilled to be that platform for so many and excited to keep helping teams thrive in the months and years ahead.”

Organizations that have not yet migrated are encouraged to start the process before the shutdown deadline. Pebb’s migration experts are ready to ensure a smooth, rapid transition with zero downtime. Visit https://pebb.io for more information.

