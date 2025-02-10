Pebb Launches Free Migration for Meta Workplace Customers as Platform Shuts Down

Meta Workplace Alternative - Pebb Communication platform

Organizations Can Now Transition Seamlessly to Pebb.io at No Cost as Meta Workplace Nears Its August Shutdown

DE, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pebb, the all-in-one team communication platform, has officially launched free migration for Meta Workplace customers, helping organizations transition seamlessly before Workplace shuts down at the end of August.

As many Meta Workplace users seek alternatives, Pebb has already welcomed a wave of new customers making the switch. The platform provides the same essential features that Workplace users rely on—work chat, a dynamic news feed, knowledge library, and groups—but at a far more affordable $3.50 per member pricing model.

“Meta Workplace’s shutdown left thousands of organizations searching for a new home,” said Ben johnson CMO at Pebb. “We’ve designed Pebb to feel familiar to Workplace users while offering a smoother, more cost-effective experience. And now, we’re making migration effortless—at no cost.”

Free Migration: How It Works

To start the transition, Workplace customers simply:

1. Register for Pebb at pebb.io

2. Contact Pebb’s migration team at contact@pebb.io

3. Receive a tailored migration plan, ensuring all Workplace data is seamlessly transferred.

The entire migration process is completed within days, allowing organizations to pick up right where they left off—without the disruption.

A Workplace Alternative That Works

Unlike other solutions, Pebb isn’t just a chat tool—it’s a complete workspace for teams and organizations. It combines:

✅ Work Chat: Stay connected via mobile or desktop with fully featured chat.

✅ News Feed & Groups: Share updates and collaborate seamlessly.

✅ Knowledge Library: Store and access important company files.

✅ Better Pricing: At just $3.50 per user, Pebb is a fraction of the cost of alternatives.

With hundreds of Workplace users already switching, Pebb is proving to be the go-to choice for teams looking to keep their communication flowing without disruption.

Get Started Today

Workplace users looking to migrate before the August shutdown can sign up and initiate the process now at pebb.io or contact contact@pebb.io.

About Pebb

Pebb is a modern all-in-one communication platform designed for teams and organizations. Built for seamless collaboration, engagement, and productivity, it provides a mobile-first experience ideal for today’s workforce.

