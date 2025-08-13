Blink Experience Reinstates the Glory of NEOM through Milestone Events

NEOM Beach Games

Blink Experience partners with NEOM to deliver milestone events in sustainability, sports, and innovation, inspiring global growth and collaboration.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NEOM joined hands with Blink Experience to create waves in innovation, sustainability, and adventure sports. The powerful collaboration gave rise to milestone events that reflected the pioneering approach of NEOM. From advocating eco-conscious ways, creating an eco-system of knowledge sharing, and bringing out the next generation of sports stars, Blink put in their best efforts to bring the vision of NEOM to life, strengthening its position as a global icon of development in various areas of life.

SIMEC 2024

SIMEC 2024, the four-day event at Riyadh, focused on addressing the issue of scarcity of resources through sustainable aquaculture. Bringing together 120 exhibitors from 35 countries and 15,000 exhibition visitors, it created a dynamic platform of collaboration and a sustainable model of food production.

Harry Speers, Project Lead of Blink Experience, said, “We are at SIMEC here in Riyadh, for Topian at NEOM. It is great to come along and execute the future-to-table activation and stand for the Topian, the NEOM Food Company, here at SIMEC. It has been amazing to see why NEOM and Topian are trying to revolutionize the future of marine life fish. The most sustainable option is to grow marine protein. Fisheries play an important role in it. NEOM is going to be at the forefront of that. We, at Blink Experience, are super excited to be part of NEOM’s growth and development.”

Knowledge Week

Knowledge Week, an integral part of Knowledge Management at NEOM, was all about embracing a strong culture of innovation and continuous learning. Spanning across 25 live events in eight unique venues, the event united industry experts and leaders. It was a moment of inspiration as they joined hands, exchanged ideas, and broadened our horizons. The valuable insights that came out from the powerful speeches and panel discussions inspired all leaving them with fresh perspectives and unique ideas. The attendees were also given around 900 keepsakes as tokens of the event.

The Blink Experience team had the responsibility of launching the event. According to Harry Speers, there were multiple challenges along the way. But the team executed everything, from brainstorming to planning with finesse. The smiles on the faces of clients, participants, and speakers made the efforts truly worthwhile. He added, “It is great to see new events coming up that help the community and region grow. A unique system is being developed where the members can log on, educate each other, and find stakeholders and people with expertise in areas that they are looking to expand their projects in. Knowledge week is here to build that brand and integrate that system into the Nemo community and hit the ground running. And we are proud to be a part of it.”

NEOM Beach Games

The second edition of NEOM Beach Games was truly spectacular. Just like the last time, the third edition of NEOM Beach Games was also coordinated by the experts of Blink Experience at locations such as Gayal Beach and Bajdah Desert. 800 best athletes from the world participated in this event and showed unparalleled skills and performance in five sports competitions, ranging from Super League Triathlon, Titan Desert Saudi Arabia, Beach Soccer Cup, FIBA 3×3 Challenger 2023, to IFSC Masters. Beyond the spectacle and showcase of grit and resilience, it was a celebration of world-class sport that truly shattered boundaries.

Nora Alsaif, Senior Account Manager of Blink Experience said, “Blink Experience is a valuable partner of 3rd edition of Beach games. Under the category of Umbrella Beach, we have been assigned with 6 projects. Last year, a team of 12 members delivered 3 events. This time, 87 team members delivered 7 events. Operating in different scenarios within NEOM was a major challenge. We managed to live at the beach and deliver events. Now we are in the middle of the desert living between mountains. It was summer a week ago and now it is winter. It is raining and freezing. So it is a challenging yet exciting environment.”

The Path Ahead

As NEOM continues to make a difference on a global scale, Blink Experience remains a trusted partner, curating immersive events that inspire community and society at large.

