Jatheon Announces Data Connector and Data Transfer Dashboards

Jatheon today announced the release of a new Data Connectors Dashboard, giving organizations a unified way to manage and expand archiving integrations.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the new dashboard in company settings, customers now have a centralized view of all available platform communication channels — from social media, chat apps, collaboration tools to archiving protocols and more.

The dashboard is designed with a clean, intuitive layout that organizes connectors by category and simplifies onboarding. Connector setup flows are tailored for each platform and ongoing enhancements will soon allow administrators to view the number of active connections per connector.

In parallel, Jatheon has introduced a similar dashboard for Data Transfer, enabling customers to migrate data into Jatheon Cloud from more than twenty legacy or competitor archives in a fully automated way. By consolidating migrations into one organized view, Jatheon simplifies what has traditionally been a more complex, multi-step process.

Jatheon’s CEO, Marko Dinic, said: “We’re continuing to build features that simplify compliance and make life easier for our customers. Organizations need to adapt quickly to new communication channels, and with the new dashboards, they can easily unify their data and add connectors to their existing setups without disruption.”

Visit www.jatheon.com for more information or to book a demo of Jatheon Cloud.



ABOUT JATHEON

Since 2004, Jatheon has relentlessly focused on delivering all-in-one data archiving solutions that support the widest array of use cases, communication channels and deployment options. Our solutions mitigate risk, save costs and improve visibility with advanced data retention, search, ediscovery, and supervision capabilities, all backed by world-class support. With analyst validation from Gartner®, Radicati and InfoTech, Jatheon achieves 100% customer retention and is consistently ranked among the highest recommended archive solutions on the market.



Jatheon is headquartered in Toronto, Canada and serves clients worldwide through a wide network of global business partners. For more information, please visit www.jatheon.com.

