Rapid Tests Market CAGR to be at 0% from 2025 to 2029 | $53.17 Billion Industry Revenue by 2029

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Rapid Tests Market?

Recent years have seen a swift expansion in the rapid tests market size. It is expected to surge from $31.07 billion in 2024 to $34.67 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.6%. The substantial growth observed in the historic period attributes to the escalating prevalence of infectious diseases, growing need for point-of-care diagnostics, heightened awareness for early disease detection, and increased demand for swift and precise test results. There is also a rise in healthcare spending and accessibility.

Anticipating significant growth over the coming years, the rapid tests market is estimated to reach $53.17 billion by 2029, boasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3%. This projected surge during the forecast period is due to increased usage of home-based testing kits, a heightened emphasis on personalized medicine, a growing need for rapid testing in nascent markets, and the widened application of rapid tests outside of traditional settings. The forecast period is set to see major trends like progress in microfluidic technologies, enhanced biosensor integration into test kits, the advent of innovative multiplex rapid testing platforms, the incorporation of artificial intelligence (AI) in diagnostic procedures, and the evolution of portable diagnostic devices.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Rapid Tests Market?

The increase in infectious diseases is believed to be a significant catalyst for the growth of the rapid tests market. These diseases arise due to harmful microorganisms such as bacteria, viruses, fungi, or parasites, and can be directly or indirectly transmitted from one individual to another. The global spread of these diseases has been fueled by increased travel, which allows pathogens to easily cross international borders. Rapid tests are key to fighting infectious diseases as they permit swift and precise detection at the point of care. This, in turn, promotes prompt treatment and isolation. Furthermore, rapid tests aid public health initiatives by minimizing diagnostic delays, boosting disease management, and curbing the transmission of infections. For example, the UK Health Security Agency, a government entity in the UK, reported in February 2024 that tuberculosis cases (a transmissible bacterial infection that mainly affects the lungs) surged by 10.7% to 4,850 in 2023 from 4,380 cases the prior year. Consequently, the escalating occurrence of infectious diseases is contributing to the enlargement of the rapid tests market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Rapid Tests Market?

Major players in the Rapid Tests Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Pfizer Inc.

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

• Abbott Laboratories

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Siemens Healthineers

• BioMérieux SA

• Quidel Corporation

• Bio‑Rad Laboratories Inc.

• PerkinElmer Inc.

• OraSure Technologies Inc.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Rapid Tests Industry?

Major organizations in the quick test market are concentrating on the advancement of cutting-edge technological solutions, such as next-gen bioluminescence technology. This is to facilitate quicker, more sensitive, and precise pathogen identification. Bioluminescence technology, in advanced terms, is the employment of light-emitting biochemical reactions, predominantly involving luciferase enzymes and substrates, to pinpoint the existence of microorganisms or biological indicators. For example, Nelson Labs, a testing services provider headquartered in the US, in March 2025 unveiled a rapid sterility test method. This innovative testing approach cuts down the customary 14-day incubation span to a mere six days with the use of high-tech bioluminescence technology. The system is designed to detect microbial ATP (adenosine triphosphate), a symbol for living organisms, by gauging the light produced during the bioluminescent reaction. It mechanizes the process of detecting microbial contamination, boosts precision, and upholds regulatory compliance. It allows quicker and dependable product roll-out without sacrificing safety.

What Segments Are Covered In The Rapid Tests Market Report?

The rapid tests market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Instruments, Consumables, Other Products

2) By Contaminants: Pathogens, Allergens, Meat Speciation, Pesticides, Other Contaminants

3) By Technology: Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)-Based, Immunoassay-Based, Chromatography-Based, Spectroscopy-Based

4) By Application: Cardiology, Oncology, Pregnancy And Fertility, Toxicology, Glucose Monitoring, Infectious Disease, Other Applications

5) By End User: Hospitals And Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, Home Care, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Instruments: Portable Analyzers, Benchtop Analyzers, Handheld Devices, Readers Or Scanners, Multiplex Analyzers

2) By Consumables: Test Strips, Test Cassettes Or Cartridges, Reagents, Sample Collection Devices, Control And Calibration Materials

3) By Other Products: Software And Data Management Systems, Accessories, Maintenance And Service Kits, Packaging Materials, Training And Support Materials

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Rapid Tests Market?

In the Rapid Tests Global Market Report 2025, North America emerged as the leading region in 2024. Meanwhile, it is projected that the Asia-Pacific will experience the most rapid growth in upcoming years. The report encompasses regional markets including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

