South Australia launches landmark disability inclusion plan

Release date: 22/08/25

The Malinauskas Government has launched a landmark Disability Inclusion Plan 2025–2029, setting a bold four-year vision to make South Australia a national leader in accessibility, fairness, and opportunity for people with disability.

Building on the solid foundation laid by the first State Disability Inclusion Plan in 2019, this new plan was co-designed with people with lived experience of disability, ensuring their voices remain at the centre of government policy and reform. It provides a clear and actionable framework for state authorities to remove barriers and improve outcomes across all areas of life.

Led by the Department of Human Services, the plan mandates that over 100 state agencies and local councils set ambitious targets and embed disability access and inclusion into every aspect of their operations. Each agency will reflect the State Plan’s priorities within their own tailored Disability Access and Inclusion Plans.

The plan recognises that disability is not caused by an individual’s condition, but by the barriers society puts in their way. This social model of disability underpins the State’s approach removing systemic, environmental, and attitudinal barriers to unlock participation and inclusion for all.

With 5.5 million Australians around 21% of the population reporting a disability, and disability discrimination remaining the most common complaint to the Australian Human Rights Commission, this new plan comes at a critical time.

The Plan outlines action across five key domains:

Inclusive environments and communities

Education and employment

Personal and community support

Health and wellbeing

Safety, rights, and justice

It also acknowledges the importance of intersectional inclusion, addressing the specific needs of older people with disability and recognising the essential role of carers in building inclusive communities.

Words matter. Plans matter. And when guided by the lived experiences of people with disability, they become powerful tools to transform not only individual lives but the well being of the entire community.

Together, South Australia is setting a new standard in inclusion where governments lead by example, communities thrive in diversity, and everyone belongs.

Learn more and access the full plan at inclusive.sa.gov.au/SDIP

Quotes

Attributable to Nat Cook



This plan builds on our ongoing commitment to ensure South Australians with disability feel safe, included and able to participate equally in our community.

It’s a powerful opportunity to reset how we think about, design and drive inclusion across all aspects of society.

We thank everyone, especially those with lived experience for their invaluable contributions in shaping this plan. I especially thank members of the Disability Minister’s Advisory Council, who were so actively engaged throughout the consultation process.