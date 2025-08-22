Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) In Pharmaceuticals Market to Reach USD $9.12 Billion by 2029 at 0% CAGR

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) In Pharmaceuticals Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) In Pharmaceuticals Market?

In recent times, the market size of radio frequency identification (RFID) in the pharmaceutical sector has seen considerable growth. Forecasts project an escalation from $5.48 billion in 2024 to reach $6.08 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9%. The upward trend during the historic period is due to several factors such as the surge in pharmaceutical exports, an increase in e-commerce activities, a rise in clinical trials, an amplified demand for tamper-evident RFID solutions, as well as a growing adoption of patient-centric healthcare delivery models.

The market size for radio frequency identification (RFID) in pharmaceuticals is projected to experience robust growth in the forthcoming years, reaching $9.12 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7%. Factors contributing to this growth during the forecast period include a rise in counterfeit drug incidents, increased awareness in healthcare, expansion in hospital automation, growing demand for real-time tracking, and amplified investment in digital supply chain solutions. The trend forecast for the period involves technological progress, innovation in RFID tag design, combination with cloud-based platforms, advancements in pharmaceutical-specific inlays, and enhancement in digitalization of the supply chain.

Download a free sample of the radio frequency identification (rfid) in pharmaceuticals market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=25891&type=smp

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) In Pharmaceuticals Global Market Growth?

The rise in counterfeit drugs occurrences is predicted to stimulate the expansion of the radio frequency identification (RFID) in the pharmaceuticals market. Often referred to as counterfeit medicines, these drugs are purposefully misbranded concerning their origin or identity. The surge in counterfeit medications can be attributed to the booming online pharmacy industry, which allows counterfeiters to distribute their fake products directly to customers, bypassing standard regulatory checkpoints and complicating detection. RFID in pharmaceuticals aids in combating counterfeit drugs by offering secure, traceable information that confirms product originality at each step of the supply chain. As an example, in December 2024, the American Chemical Society, a US-based non-profit scientific society, reported 6,987 counterfeit drug incidents across 142 countries in 2023, a 4% uptick from 2022. For this reason, the rising occurrences of counterfeit drugs are fostering the expansion of the radio frequency identification (RFID) in the pharmaceuticals market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) In Pharmaceuticals Market?

Major players in the Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) In Pharmaceuticals Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Fujitsu Limited

• NXP Semiconductors NV

• Avery Dennison Corporation

• Zebra Technologies Corporation

• CCL Industries Inc.

• HID Global Corporation

• Checkpoint Systems Inc

• Datalogic SpA

• Impinj Inc

• Schreiner Group GmbH & Co KG

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) In Pharmaceuticals Market?

In the pharmaceutical industry's radio frequency identification (RFID) market, top-tier corporations are prioritizing the creation of innovative RFID-driven labels. The intent is to heighten product traceability, upgrade inventory control, and resist the escalating challenge of fake drugs. Labels enabled with RFID are intelligent tags employing radio frequency technology for the wireless identification, monitoring, and validation of pharmaceutical goods throughout the supply chain. An example of this is in May 2023 when Fresenius Kabi AG, a pharmaceutical corporation from Germany, introduced the Rocuronium Bromide Injection, labeled with an advanced RFID system. This enhanced medication monitoring, inventory control, and promoted patient safety in healthcare institutions. This injection is provided as a 50mg per 5mL multiple-dose vial for intravenous use by qualified medical staff. The advanced RFID complemented labeling of the injection facilitates real-time monitoring, smoothens inventory control, and aids in minimizing medication blunders.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) In Pharmaceuticals Market Report?

The radio frequency identification (rfid) in pharmaceuticals market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Chipped Radio Frequency Identification, Chipless Radio Frequency Identification

2) By Component: Radio Frequency Identification Tags, Radio Frequency Identification Readers, Middleware Software, Integration Services, Data Management Software

3) By Regulatory Compliance: Food And Drug Administration Compliance Standards, European Union Falsified Medicines Directive, Good Distribution Practices, Serialization Requirements, Tracking And Tracing Regulations

4) By Application: Drug Track And Trace System, Asset Tracking, Patient Safety, Other Applications

5) By End-User: Pharmaceutical Manufacturers, Hospitals And Healthcare Providers, Pharmacies And Drug Wholesalers, Research And Development Laboratories, Logistics And Supply Chain Companies

Subsegments:

1) By Chipped Radio Frequency Identification, By Type: Low Frequency Radio Frequency Identification, High Frequency Radio Frequency Identification, Ultra High Frequency Radio Frequency Identification, Active Radio Frequency Identification, Passive Radio Frequency Identification, Semi-Passive Radio Frequency Identification

2) By Chipless Radio Frequency Identification, By Type: Time Domain Reflectometry, Frequency Domain Reflectometry, Magnetic Resonance-Based Tags, Surface Acoustic Wave Tags, Printed Conductive Polymer Tags, Photonic Band Gap Structures

View the full radio frequency identification (rfid) in pharmaceuticals market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/radio-frequency-identification-rfid-in-pharmaceuticals-global-market-report

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) In Pharmaceuticals Industry?

In the Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) in Pharmaceuticals Global Market Report 2025, North America is identified as the leading region for the referenced year. The region projected to experience the most rapid growth is Asia-Pacific. The report encompasses several regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) In Pharmaceuticals Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Radio Frequency Identification RFID Tags Market

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/radio-frequency-identification-rfid-tags-market

Radio Frequency Identification Rfid Smart Cabinets Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/radio-frequency-identification-rfid-smart-cabinets-global-market-report

Pharmaceuticals Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pharmaceuticals-market

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.