The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Outpatient Oncology Infusion Market 2025-2029: Unveiling Growth Developments with the Latest Updates

It will grow to $18.81 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Outpatient Oncology Infusion Market Size And Growth?

In recent years, the size of the outpatient oncology infusion market has seen a vigorous growth. The market, which stood at $12.99 billion in 2024, will escalate to $14.02 billion in 2025, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. Factors such as increased cancer cases, the widening of outpatient centers, the preference of patients for homely environments, enhanced insurance coverage, a trend towards outpatient care over inpatient, and an upward trajectory in survival rates have all significantly fueled the growth during the historic period.

The size of the outpatient oncology infusion market is projected to experience substantial growth in the coming years, reaching $18.81 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. Factors such as the expanding older population, increasing need for personalized medicine, prevalent use of biosimilars, emphasis on cost containment, value-driven reimbursement models, and the shortage of workforce contribute to the growth during the forecast period. Future trends are expected to consist of advancements in infusion devices, the amalgamation of telehealth services, technology-aided remote monitoring of patients, progress in personalized medicine, and improvements in targeted therapies.

Download a free sample of the outpatient oncology infusion market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=25861&type=smp

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Outpatient Oncology Infusion Market?

The rising number of cancer cases is set to stimulate the expansion of the outpatient oncology infusion market. Cancer is a set of complicated diseases identified by the unrestrained growth of abnormal cells with the potential to infiltrate nearby tissues and metastasize to other parts of the body. The number of cancer cases is on the rise, mainly due to the aging global population, considering that the likelihood of having cancer increases considerably with age. Outpatient oncology infusion is a method of delivering cancer treatments like chemotherapy, immunotherapy, or targeted therapy in a clinical surrounding, eliminating the need for hospital admission and enabling patients to continue with their daily life activities. For example, Macmillan Cancer Support, a UK-based charity offering practical, emotional, and financial aid to people impacted by cancer, predicted in April 2024 that the count of individuals living with cancer in the UK, currently over 3 million, is expected to rise to 3.5 million by 2025, 4 million by 2030, and 5.3 million by 2040. Consequently, the escalation in the number of cancer cases is stimulating the expansion of the outpatient oncology infusion market.

Which Players Dominate The Outpatient Oncology Infusion Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Outpatient Oncology Infusion Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Medtronic plc

• Becton Dickinson and Company

• Baxter International Inc.

• Fresenius Kabi AG

• Terumo Corporation

• Nipro Corporation

• Smiths Medical Inc.

• ICU Medical Inc.

• B. Braun Melsungen AG

• InfuSystem Holdings Inc.

What Are The Future Trends Of The Outpatient Oncology Infusion Market?

Key players in the outpatient oncology infusion market are honing their focus on inventing products like syringe infusion pumps. These are aimed at increasing infusion precision, boosting safety measures for patients, and optimizing the delivery of medication via advanced software and dose error reduction mechanisms. A syringe infusion pump, otherwise known as a syringe driver, is a technologically equipped gadget developed to accurate control fluid flow by mechanically controlling the syringe’s plunger movements. For example, in August 2022, Baxter International Inc. - a leading U.S. healthcare corporation known for its excellence in surgical and intravenous infusion technologies - gained approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its Novum IQ Syringe Infusion Pump (SYR), paired with the Dose IQ Safety Software. The system capitalizes on Baxter’s sophisticated, internet-based Dose IQ platform that has a customizable drug library and a dose error reduction function. It has been crafted to assist clinicians and healthcare establishments by offering centralized, real-time access to recent medication data. This system, aimed primarily at outpatient healthcare scenarios, including outpatient oncology infusion, ensures precise, programmable infusions of therapeutic drugs in various clinical care environments.

Global Outpatient Oncology Infusion Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The outpatient oncology infusion market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Infusion Pumps, Intravenous Sets, Intravenous Cannulas, Needleless Connectors

2) By Therapy: Chemotherapy, Targeted Therapy, Immunotherapy, Hormonal Therapy

3) By Application: Lung Cancer, Liver Cancer, Breast Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Other Cancers

4) By End-User: Hospitals, Outpatient Clinics, Home Care Settings

Subsegments:

1) By Infusion Pumps: Volumetric Infusion Pumps, Syringe Infusion Pumps, Elastomeric Infusion Pumps, Ambulatory Infusion Pumps, Smart Infusion Pumps

2) By Intravenous Sets: Vented IV Sets, Non-Vented IV Sets, Gravity IV Sets, Pump-Compatible IV Sets, Filtered IV Sets

3) By Intravenous Cannulas: Peripheral IV Cannulas, Central IV Cannulas, Winged IV Cannulas (Butterfly), Closed IV Cannulas, Safety IV Cannulas

4) By Needleless Connectors: Positive Displacement Connectors, Negative Displacement Connectors, Neutral Displacement Connectors, Closed System Transfer Devices (CSTDs), Anti-Reflux Connectors

View the full outpatient oncology infusion market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/outpatient-oncology-infusion-global-market-report

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Outpatient Oncology Infusion Market?

In 2024, the Outpatient Oncology Infusion Global Market Report 2025 identified North America as the leading region. It is also projected that the Asia-Pacific region will experience the most rapid growth during the forecasted period. All regions analyzed in the report are North America, Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Outpatient Oncology Infusion Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Home Infusion Therapy Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/home-infusion-therapy-global-market-report

Drug Infusion Systems Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/drug-infusion-systems-global-market-report

Oncology Drugs Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/oncology-drugs-market

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.