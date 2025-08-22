Trade, Industry and Competition hosts workshop on innovation support programmes and other incentives

The innovation support programmes and other incentives offered by the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (the dtic) that were presented to Sedibeng entrepreneurs were welcomed by the entrepreneurs. The entrepreneurs attended a workshop hosted by the dtic, in partnership with the Innovation Hub at the eKasi Labs Sebokeng, Vaal University of Technology yesterday.

The workshop was part of the dtic’s mandate to support the South African innovators from idea, development of prototypes, protection of intellectual property and commercialisation.

According to the Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Mckay Hair and Skin Care, a company that manufactures hair treatment products from indigenous plants, Ms Dieketseng Kubheka, she recently attended a trade fair In Turkiye where she received an order which she is unable to produce because of the lack of funding.

“The workshop offered possible solutions to my problems in a form of funding schemes which I can apply for and receive funding, in particular the Support Programme for Industrial Innovation (SPII), which provides financial assistance for innovative products like mine. I am particularly satisfied to have been introduced to the dtic’s Cosmetics Sector Desk, which supports the local cosmetics industry through various initiatives, including funding, investment attraction, and promoting locally produced products. I will be knocking at the dtic’s door for this opportunity which promises to open export opportunities for my company,” said Kubheka.

The Founder of Air Engineering, a company that manufactures refrigerators from scratch, that are rechargeable and use solar and heat energy, Mr Thokozani Mdluli, says as an innovator he received the insights about funding opportunities and intellectual property which will definitely assist his product.

According to him, the Khoebo Innovation Promotion Programme (KIPP) Fund, which offers capital and business support to small businesses during the early stages of commercialisation is what his products needs. He will be talking to the dtic team for assistance with the application.

The Business Development Officer at the Sebokeng Innovation Hub, Ms Bonakele Kunene emphasised the importance of compliance by entreprenuers in order for them to qualify for the funding programmes and incentives. She said whilst the entrepreneurs received information on these funding opportunities, they needed to make sure that they comply and meet all the requirements, which may result in to getting funding faster.

“We are available to assist you with your innovative ideas and innovations, we are committed to assist you in making sure that you are compliant, meet all the requirements and most importantly for the uniqueness of your ideas to stands up. Do not struggle alone, the Innovation Hub will support you with your innovations,” said Kunene.

According to the Director of Innovation and Technology Programmes at the dtic, Ms Takalani Ramuthaga, the workshop was a success as it managed to share information on innovation support instruments as well as other incentives of the dtic which other innovators indicated that they were not aware of. The workshop showcased the calibre of township innovators and entrepreneurs in the care of the Ekasi Lab.

“Our aim was to engage with township innovators who have a potential to stimulate local economic activity and growth within the township. Innovation has a direct link to economic growth and development and is therefore critical for the innovators to receive such support and an ear from the department. The number of youth-owned enterprises that participated was encouraging. It provided the dtic with an opportunity to provide much needed guidance regarding funding opportunities as well as plant a seed in the minds of those with potential,” said Ramuthaga.

