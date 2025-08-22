Update No. 1: VSP arrests suspects in connection with Hartford shooting

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

Vermont State Police arrests suspects in connection with Hartford shooting

HARTFORD, Vermont (Friday, Aug. 22, 2025) — The Vermont State Police has arrested multiple suspects connected to a shooting that occurred early Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025, in Hartford.

The suspects are identified as:

Demetrius Drew, 30, of New Haven, Connecticut, on charges of first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Jeffrey Mullins, 46, of Ringe, New Hampshire, on a charge of being an accessory before the fact.

Michelle Mullins, 48, of Ringe, New Hampshire, on a charge of being an accessory before the fact.

The shooting victims are identified as:

David Labrecque, 65, of Canaan, New Hampshire, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jessica Lemay, 36, of Canaan, New Hampshire, who is being treated at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire, for multiple gunshot wounds.

The three suspects were ordered jailed without bail and are scheduled to be arraigned at 12:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 22, in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in White River Junction. Members of the media should call the Court Clerk’s Office to confirm details of the hearings.

Additional information about this case is contained in the affidavit of probable cause, which will be filed with the court and made public following the suspects’ arraignments.

***Initial news release, 10:10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025***

The Vermont State Police and the Hartford Police Department are investigating an incident that occurred early Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025, that left one person dead and a second person injured in Hartford.

The investigation began at about 3:50 a.m. when an individual called 911 to report a disturbance at a home on Verna Court off VA Cutoff Road. Responding officers from the Hartford Police Department arrived and found one victim deceased on scene. The wounded person was hospitalized for treatment of injuries that are believed to be non-life-threatening. Police have made no arrests.

Initial investigation indicates this was an isolated event, and there is no broader, generalized threat to the community at large.

This investigation is in its earliest stages and involves members of the Vermont State Police Major Crime Unit, Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Crime Scene Search Team, Field Force Division and Victim Services Unit, with assistance from the Hartford Police Department.

Following processing of the scene by investigators, the body of the deceased victim will be brought to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death. The names of the victims are being withheld pending notification of relatives and further investigation.

The state police asks that anyone with information that could aid in this investigation call the Vermont State Police in Royalton at 802-234-9933 or submit an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

No further information is available. VSP will provide updates as the investigation proceeds.

- 30 -