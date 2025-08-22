Pulsed Field Ablation Global Market Report 2025| Business Growth, Development Factors, Current and Trends till 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Much Is The Pulsed Field Ablation Market Worth?

The market size for pulsed field ablation has shown remarkable growth over the recent past. Predictions from 2024 to 2025 suggest an increase from $0.64 billion to $0.80 billion with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.5%. Several factors have contributed to the growth witnessed in the previous period including the escalated adoption rate of less invasive cardiac procedures, increased occurrence of atrial fibrillation, expanding awareness of advanced ablation technologies. Additionally, increased investment in cardiac electrophysiology research and the growing requirement for faster and safer ablation procedures have also fueled the market's growth.

In the coming years, the size of the pulsed field ablation market is anticipated to expand significantly, with expectations to reach a value of $1.91 billion by 2029, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.3%. Aspects such as the higher acceptance of pulsed field ablation technology, escalated occurrences of cardiac arrhythmias, increased investment in R&D, growing awareness among medical professionals, and a rising preference for minimally invasive heart therapies are driving this growth during the forecast period. Key trends anticipated within this period encompass the evolution of pulsed field ablation instruments, advances in catheter design, the combination of imaging technology and ablation systems, growing application of artificial intelligence in procedure enhancement, and the introduction of portable and easy-to-use ablation platforms.

What Are The Factors Driving The Pulsed Field Ablation Market?

The pulsed field ablation market is anticipated to witness significant growth, driven by the increasing occurrence of atrial fibrillation. This heart disorder, characterized by irregular and often rapid heart rhythm, enhances the risk of stroke and heart-related problems. The condition's surge is linked to the aging population, since the elderly are more prone to develop it. Pulsed field ablation can treat atrial fibrillation by deploying targeted electrical pulses to destroy abnormal heart tissue responsible for irregular rhythms. This treatment offers a quicker, safer, and more accurate alternative to traditional ablation procedures. For example, as per the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare in December 2024, atrial fibrillation resulted in 2,600 fatalities and was a contributing factor in an additional 15,500 deaths in Australia in 2022. The death rate was 1.3 times higher in men and over 62% of deaths were among those aged 85 or older, with their risk being up to 7.4 times higher than the 75-84 age bracket. Consequently, the rising instances of atrial fibrillation are fueling the expansion of the pulsed field ablation market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Pulsed Field Ablation Market?

Major players in the Pulsed Field Ablation Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Johnson & Johnson

• Abbott Laboratories

• Medtronic plc

• Siemens Healthineers AG

• Boston Scientific Corporation

• ConMed

• AtriCure Inc.

• AngioDynamics Inc.

• CardioFocus Inc.

• Galvanize Therapeutics Inc.

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Pulsed Field Ablation Sector?

Significant enterprises partaking in the pulsed field ablation (PFA) market are emphasizing on groundbreaking technologies such as selective tissue ablation for boosting procedure safety and efficiency, curtailing damage to neighboring healthy tissues, lessening recovery periods, and augmenting the long-term treatment outcomes for cardiac arrhythmia patients. Selective tissue ablation is a technique delivered to selectively destroy diseased cells or tissues while conserving the surrounding healthy structures. For example, in March 2025, Abbott, a healthcare company based in the US, received CE Mark approval for its Volt Pulsed Field Ablation System developed for treating irregular heartbeats. This innovative system effortlessly integrates with Abbott's EnSite X electrophysiology platform, elevating procedural visualization and direction. The launch of the Volt system signifies a crucial progression in electrophysiology technology. It offers superior procedural efficiency, vivid imaging, and precise ablation for healing atrial fibrillation. This revolutionary device is set to optimize patient results and simplify cardiac care.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Pulsed Field Ablation Market Share?

The pulsed field ablation market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Components: Catheters, Generators

2) By Indication: Atrial Fibrillation, Non-Atrial Fibrillation

3) By Source Of Ablation: Pulsed Field Energy, Pulsed Field And Radiofrequency Energy, Pulsed Field And Cryoablation Energy

4) By Application Area: Ablation, Ablation And Mapping

5) By End Use: Hospitals, Cardiac Catheterization Labs, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Other End Uses

Subsegments:

1) By Catheters: Single-use Catheters, Reusable Catheters, Diagnostic Catheters, Therapeutic Catheters, Balloon Catheters, Mapping Catheters

2) By Generators: Monopolar Generators, Bipolar Generators, Pulsed Power Generators, Radiofrequency Generators With Pulsed Field Ablation Capability, Portable Generators, Fixed Or Stationary Generators

What Are The Regional Trends In The Pulsed Field Ablation Market?

In the 2025 Pulsed Field Ablation Global Market Report, North America emerged as the dominating region from the previous year. It's also highlighted that Asia-Pacific is predicted to outpace all other regions in the coming times. The comprehensive report spans several regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

