Oral Syringes Market to Reach $1.5 Billion by 2029 with 7.1% CAGR

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Oral Syringes Market Through 2025?

The market size for oral syringes has seen substantial growth in the past few years. It is projected to rise from $1.06 billion in 2024 to $1.14 billion in 2025, with a compelling compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. Factors contributing to this expansion in the historical period include ramped-up administration of pediatric medicine, enhanced consciousness about accurate dosage, an uptick in chronic pediatric diseases, a growing fondness for non-intrusive drug delivery, as well as its escalating utilization in home healthcare environments.

Expectations are high for robust growth in the oral syringes market in the upcoming years. The market is projected to reach $1.50 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. This growth during the forecast period will be driven by factors such as an enhanced focus on customized care for children, the growing importance of secure drug delivery systems, a rise in the trend of administering medication at home, increasing adoption of unit-dose packaging in healthcare facilities, and a heightened focus on tools for safe medication for children. Key trends for the forecast period are the development of environment-friendly syringes, the design of syringes specific to pediatric needs, the integration of syringes with liquid medicine containers, innovations in tamper-evident designs, and the creation of coated syringe barrels.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Oral Syringes Market?

The growth of the oral syringes market is anticipated to be accelerated by the expansion of home healthcare. Home healthcare involves delivery of both medical and non-medical services to individuals at their residences, to aid recovery, manage chronic diseases, or maintain overall health and autonomy. The rise in chronic disease cases is a pivotal driver of home healthcare growth, as more patients necessitate long-term care within the convenience and cost-efficiency of a home environment. Oral syringes, in this context, play a critical role by facilitating the secure, precise, and effortless administration of liquid medications, particularly to elderly individuals and children. For example, Health Affairs, a US-based international health organization, highlighted that home health care expenditure escalated to $132.9 billion in December 2023, up from $125.4 billion in 2021. This suggests that home healthcare expansion is a key growth stimulant for the oral syringes market. The upsurge in the occurrence of chronic diseases is also poised to fuel the growth of the oral syringes market. Chronic diseases represent enduring health conditions that usually advance slowly and endure for over a year, often necessitating continuous medical attention while restricting day-to-day activities. The escalating prevalence of these diseases is predominantly due to unhealthy lifestyles characterized by poor eating habits, lack of physical exercise, smoking, and excessive alcohol intake, which subsequently enhance the likelihood of enduring health complications. Oral syringes make chronic disease management feasible by allowing accurate, safe, and regular dosage of liquid medications, especially for patients under long-term treatment. For instance, the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare, a governmental authority in Australia, revealed that the age-standardized death rate linked with chronic conditions slightly rose to 490 per 100,000 people in June 2024, from 459 per 100,000 in 2021. This underlines that the growing prevalence of chronic diseases is propelling the expansion of the oral syringes market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Oral Syringes Market?

Major players in the Oral Syringes Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Cardinal Health Inc.

• Medline Industries LP

• Becton Dickinson And Company

• Baxter International Inc.

• Terumo Corporation

• Vygon SA

• Comar LLC

• B. Braun Melsungen AG

• DWK Life Sciences GmbH

• Sol-Millennium Medical Group

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Oral Syringes Market?

Leading firms in the oral syringes market are concentrating their attention on the creation of novel solutions such as short-form syringes. These new products aim to offer accurate dosage in a more compact and easy-to-use style. Designed to administer exact medicinal portions using a reduced barrel length, these short-form syringes prove to be perfect for effortless handling and usage. For instance, in August 2024, a new 1.5 ml short-form oral syringe was brought into the market by Adelphi Healthcare Packaging, a pharmaceutical packaging enterprise based in the UK. The launch was intended to supplement their range of dosing pipettes. This particular syringe was intentionally crafted for exact oral dosing and caters to both human and animal applications. The device, with its high accuracy in delivering medication in a smaller format, simplifies administration. The prevention of luer connectors or needles attaching to its elm-end tip also lowers the likelihood of it being inappropriately used for injections.

How Is The Oral Syringes Market Segmented?

The oral syringes market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Clear Oral Syringes, Colorful Oral Syringes

2) By Capacity: Small Volume Syringe, Medium Volume Syringe, Large Volume Syringe

3) By Application: Pediatric Care, Geriatric Care, Post-Surgery Or Critical Care, Dental Procedures, Others Applications

4) By Distribution Channel: Direct Sales, Distributors, Online Retail, Pharmacy Chains

5) By End-User: Hospitals, Clinics, Home Care Settings, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Clear Oral Syringes: Without Printing, With Printing

2) By Colorful Oral Syringes: Single-Color Syringes, Multi-Color Syringes

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Oral Syringes Market?

In the Oral Syringes Global Market Report 2025, North America had the most significant market share in 2024. However, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to showcase the highest growth rate in the prediction period. The regional analysis in the report includes North America, Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

