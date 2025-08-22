Golden Sunflower by Gregory Simonov Wins Iron in A' Jewelry Awards

Golden Sunflower

Exquisite Amethyst and Gold Ring Recognized for Innovative Design and Craftsmanship in Prestigious International Competition

COMO, CO, ITALY, August 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The highly respected A' Design Award , a renowned international design competition, has announced Gregory Simonov as a winner in the Jewelry Design category for his exceptional work, the "Golden Sunflower" ring. This prestigious recognition underscores the significance of the A' Jewelry Awards within the jewelry and design industries, positioning it as a celebrated achievement for innovative and skillfully crafted pieces.The A' Jewelry Design Award holds great relevance for the industry and its customers, as it showcases designs that align with current trends, advance jewelry design standards, and offer practical benefits to wearers. By recognizing pieces like the Golden Sunflower, the award highlights the importance of innovation, craftsmanship, and aesthetics in creating jewelry that resonates with consumers and pushes the boundaries of design.The Golden Sunflower ring stands out for its unique flower-shaped design, featuring an exquisite Amethyst set in a combination of yellow and white gold. The petals, crafted from white gold and adorned with diamonds, hold the central stone in place without the use of traditional prongs, creating an elegant and seamless appearance. The ring's design draws inspiration from the beauty and symbolism of natural sunflowers, embodying resilience, growth, and positivity.This recognition from the A' Jewelry Awards serves as a testament to Gregory Simonov's dedication to his craft and his commitment to pushing the boundaries of jewelry design. The award will undoubtedly inspire future projects and directions for the brand, fostering further innovation and exploration in the field of jewelry design. It also serves as a motivation for the G&D Unique Designs team to continue striving for excellence and creativity in their work.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning Golden Sunflower ring by visiting the dedicated page on the A' Design Awards website:About Gregory SimonovGregory Simonov, inspired by visual arts and classical music, founded G&D Unique Designs in 2016. He designs and handcrafts each jewelry piece in-house, blending artistic expression with craftsmanship. The brand offers jewelry for various occasions including cocktail events, weddings, and formal evenings. Customers often mention receiving compliments while wearing his pieces, which encourages Gregory to continue creating. G&D Unique Designs reflects a personal and focused approach to jewelry making, with attention to quality and detail in every item. The company remains committed to original design, offering thoughtfully made jewelry that fits a range of styles and moments. Gregory Simonov is based in the United States of America.About G&D Unique DesignsG&D Unique Designs was founded by Gregory Simon, a well-respected jewelry designer known for his innovative and intricate creations. For Mr. Simon, his creations are more than pieces of jewelry; they are an art form, an embodiment of his personal passions, including a love for music, an appreciation of classical art, and an obsession with detail. Each uniquely designed piece begins with a hand-drawn sketch by Gregory Simon himself, involving many hours of intricate pencil strokes. The intended stone is then closely scrutinized against the sketch, ensuring it is both aesthetically pleasing and measured to perfection. After that, Gregory Simon transforms his sketch into a fascinating masterpiece decorated with hand engravings.About A' Design AwardThe Iron A' Design Award is granted to designs that meet the rigorous professional and industrial standards set by the A' Design Awards. Recipients of this recognition are acknowledged for their practical innovations and contributions to their respective fields, providing solutions that improve quality of life and foster positive change. The Iron A' Design Award designation is a prestigious recognition for designs that demonstrate great skill, expert understanding, and creative capacity. These designs are expected to be highly regarded, admired, and cherished creations that integrate industry best practices and provide quality of life improvements. The award-winning works in the Jewelry Design category are evaluated based on criteria such as innovative concept, artistic expression, craftsmanship excellence, material selection, wearability and comfort, design aesthetics, functional efficiency, sustainability and ethical sourcing, cultural relevance, commercial viability, uniqueness and originality, technical proficiency, visual impact, emotional engagement, integration of precious stones, adaptability to trends, durability and longevity, packaging design, user experience, and brand identity consistency.About A' Design AwardThe A' Jewelry Design Award is a prestigious competition that welcomes a diverse range of participants, including visionary jewelry designers, innovative design agencies, forward-thinking companies, and leading brands. By participating in this distinguished award, entrants have the opportunity to demonstrate their creativity and be acknowledged for their exceptional jewelry design capabilities, ultimately contributing to the advancement of the field. The A' Design Award is an international and juried design competition organized in all industries, with participation open to entries from all countries. The competition has been held annually since 2008 and is now in its 17th year. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, helping to create a better world through the transformative power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects by visiting https://jewelrydesignaward.com

