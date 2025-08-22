Submit Release
Governor Abbott Applauds Passage Of Camp Safety Legislation

August 21, 2025 | Austin, Texas

Governor Greg Abbott today applauded the Texas Legislature for passing key camp safety legislation that enhances youth camp safety across the state. 

“Cecilia and I continue to pray for the families who lost loved ones during the catastrophic Fourth of July floods,” said Governor Abbott. “Last week, we sat with these families, heard their heartbreak, and saw the unimaginable pain of parents who sent their children to camp but never got to bring them home. No parent should ever endure that kind of loss. These families asked for critical camp safety legislation, and the bills passed this week by the House and Senate will ensure that no parent has to fear sending their child to a camp in Texas. I applaud Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, Speaker Dustin Burrows, and the Texas Legislature for making this legislation a priority. I look forward to signing the bill into law.”

