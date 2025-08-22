Prescription Delivery Service Market to Reach $32.61 Billion by 2029 with 0% CAGR

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Prescription Delivery Service Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Prescription Delivery Service Market Size And Growth?

The market size for the prescription delivery service industry has experienced substantial growth in the recent past. It is expected to rise from its value of $17.64 billion in 2024, reaching $19.99 billion in 2025 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.3%. This notable growth throughout the historic period owes to the expansion of e-commerce and online pharmacies, the ageing demographic and prevalence of chronic diseases, enhanced healthcare accessibility in urban regions, the emergence of mail-order pharmacies, and the supportive regulations in developed countries.

The market size for prescription delivery services is projected to undergo rapid expansion in the coming years, with an anticipated growth to $32.61 billion by 2029, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.0%. Factors contributing to this projected growth include the rise in telemedicine and virtual care, government reimbursements and e-prescription incentives, changes in lifestyle that value convenience, and a surge in smartphone and app usage. Interesting trends expected in the forecast period comprise the emergence of start-ups, adoption of subscription-based models, integration with health surveillance devices, the use of Artificial Intelligence and predictive analytics for demand forecasting, technological progression in logistics, and the adoption of sustainability and eco-friendly packaging.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=25886&type=smp

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Prescription Delivery Service Market?

The growing inclination towards care within the home is anticipated to fuel the expansion of the prescription delivery service market. Care within the home signifies health or support services provided in an individual's home, aiding individuals in managing medical conditions or day-to-day tasks while staying in a familiar and comfortable environment. The trend towards home-based care is continually rising as people, specifically the elderly and those suffering from chronic conditions, appreciate the freedom and sense of safety provided by personalized assistance within the homely environment they are accustomed to. Prescription delivery services are a crucial part of home-based care as they ensure prompt receipt of medicines, allowing patients to maintain their health without leaving their homes. For instance, The CareSide, a home care service provider based in Australia, reported in May 2025 that in March 2024, over 280,000 individuals availed of a Home Care Package (HCP), denoting a 6% increase from March 2023. Consequently, the escalating inclination for home-based care is bolstering the development of the prescription delivery service market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Prescription Delivery Service Market?

Major players in the Prescription Delivery Service Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Amazon.com Inc.

• CVS Health Corporation

• The Kroger Co.

• Albertsons Companies Inc.

• Rite Aid Corporation

• Boots UK Limited

• Lloyds Pharmacy Limited

• Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited

• The Pharmacy Group Limited

• Shop Apotheke Europe N.V.

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Prescription Delivery Service Market?

Leading enterprises in the prescription delivery service market are prioritizing the development and introduction of innovative services such as same-day prescription delivery to amplify patient convenience, strengthen adherence to medication, and secure a competitive edge. Such services provide fast delivery of doctors' prescribed medications to patients within hours of placing an order, eliminating the need for pharmacy visits. Walmart Inc., a prominent US retail corporation, rolled out a nationwide same-day prescription delivery service in October 2024, extending its reach to more than 86% of households in America. The service is seamlessly incorporated into the Walmart app and website, offering customers the facility to consolidate orders for pharmacy, grocery, and general goods in a solitary online transaction. The app also offers live tracking of orders and tamper-proof packaging to ensure safety and user convenience. This effort by Walmart capitalizes on its extensive national presence, sophisticated AI-supported logistics, and geospatial technology, thereby providing widespread access, particularly benefiting those residing in rural or underserved regions who might find it challenging to physically visit a pharmacy.

How Is The Prescription Delivery Service Market Segmented?

The prescription delivery service market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Therapeutic Drugs, Hypertension, Diabetes, Cholesterol Disorders, Wellness Supplements, Diagnostic Kits, Over-The-Counter (OTC) Drugs

2) By Delivery Technology: In-Mail Based, Drone Based, Physical Delivery, Other Delivery Technologies

3) By Applications: Healthcare Institutions, Pharmacy Stores, Retail Pharmacy, Drug Stores, Clinics, Research Institutes

4) By End User: Chronic Disease Patients, Elderly Population, General Population

Subsegments:

1) By Therapeutic Drugs: Cardiovascular Drugs, Antidiabetic Drugs, Lipid-Lowering Drugs, Antibiotics, Pain Management Drugs, Respiratory Drugs

2) By Hypertension: ACE Inhibitors, Beta Blockers, Calcium Channel Blockers, Diuretics, Angiotensin II Receptor Blockers (ARBs)

3) By Diabetes: Insulin, Oral Hypoglycemic Agents, GLP-1 Receptor Agonists, SGLT2 Inhibitors, DPP-4 Inhibitors

4) By Cholesterol Disorders: Statins, Bile Acid Sequestrants, Fibrates, Niacin, PCSK9 Inhibitors

5) By Wellness Supplements: Vitamins, Minerals, Herbal Supplements, Probiotics, Omega-3 Fatty Acids

6) By Diagnostic Kits: Blood Glucose Monitoring Kits, Blood Pressure Monitors, Cholesterol Testing Kits, Pregnancy Test Kits

7) By Over-The-Counter (OTC) Drugs: Pain Relievers, Cold And Allergy Medications, Digestive Aids, Skin Care Products, Cough Syrups And Expectorants

View the full prescription delivery service market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/prescription-delivery-service-global-market-report

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Prescription Delivery Service Market?

In 2024, North America emerged as the dominant region in the global prescription delivery service market. It is anticipated that the Asia-Pacific region will witness the most substantial growth in the coming years. Detailed insights concerning different regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa are provided in the Prescription Delivery Service Global Market Report 2025.

