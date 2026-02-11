KXCO Announces Strategic Partnership with Relworx to Advance Blockchain Integration in Africa's Digital Finance

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- KXCO , a leading innovator in blockchain technology and fintech solutions, today unveiled a groundbreaking agreement with Relworx aimed at integrating KXCO's advanced blockchain platform into key financial services. The collaboration, revealed at the World Economic Forum's annual meeting in Davos, focuses on exploring applications in payments, cross-border transfers, banking operations, stablecoins, and beyond. This initiative underscores KXCO's commitment to unlocking Africa's immense potential in digital banking and stablecoin ecosystems, where rapid adoption of innovative technologies is reshaping economic opportunities.The partnership brings together KXCO's robust EVM-compatible blockchain, known for its high-speed transactions and secure asset tokenization, with Relworx's expertise in digital infrastructure and strengths in secure vaulting and financial custody solutions. Together, the duo will pilot integrations that enable faster, more cost-effective cross-border remittances, streamlined banking processes, and the issuance of region-specific stablecoins. Initial efforts will prioritize Africa's dynamic markets, where mobile money and fintech have already revolutionized access to financial services for millions."Africa will be the home of a fintech revolution, with its young, tech-savvy population and growing demand for inclusive financial tools," said Shayne Heffernan, KXCO Founder. "We are thrilled to partner with Relworx to harness our blockchain's capabilities, creating solutions that address real-world challenges like high remittance fees and limited banking access. This agreement is not just about technology—it's about empowering communities and driving sustainable growth across the continent."Relworx, a specialist in scalable network solutions (relworx.com) and digital banking solutions for Africa through its Vaulit brand (vaulit.com), will contribute its platforms for seamless connectivity, ensuring that KXCO's blockchain can support high-volume transactions in underserved regions. Vaulit, renowned for its compliant storage and transfer mechanisms, will enhance security protocols, particularly for stablecoin operations tied to local currencies. The combined expertise aims to reduce transaction costs by up to 50% in cross-border scenarios, while complying with evolving regulatory frameworks in African nations.The agreement includes joint research and development phases, with prototypes expected to launch in select African markets by mid-2026. Key areas of exploration include:• Payments and Cross-Border Transfers: Leveraging KXCO's low-latency chain to facilitate instant, low-fee remittances, addressing the $50 billion annual market in Africa.• Banking Integration: Enabling unbanked populations to access digital wallets and loans through tokenized assets.• Stablecoins: Developing Africa-focused stablecoins backed by local currencies or commodities, promoting financial stability amid volatility.• Expanded Applications: Piloting use cases in supply chain finance, micro-lending, and secondary markets for tokenized assets.This move comes at a pivotal time for Africa's digital economy. With over 1.4 billion people and a burgeoning fintech sector valued at hundreds of billions, the continent offers fertile ground for blockchain adoption. Countries like Nigeria, Kenya, and South Africa have seen explosive growth in crypto and mobile payments, yet barriers like interoperability and regulation persist. KXCO's excitement stems from the region's untapped opportunities, where stablecoins could stabilize informal economies and digital banking could reach remote communities.Representatives from Relworx echoed the enthusiasm. "Partnering with KXCO allows us to extend our infrastructure solutions into high-impact areas," noted a Relworx executive. "Africa's digital banking surge presents a unique chance to build resilient systems that scale." Relworx's team added, "Security is paramount in emerging markets, and this collaboration ensures that innovations in stablecoins and transfers are built on trusted foundations.”"The announcement in Davos highlights the growing intersection of blockchain and traditional finance, drawing attention from investors and policymakers alike. As KXCO and Relworx move forward, the partnership promises to set new standards for inclusive fintech, potentially inspiring similar initiatives worldwide.About KXCOKXCO is a fintech innovator specializing in blockchain solutions for asset tokenization, payments, and decentralized finance. As part of Knightsbridge, the company drives advancements in secure, efficient digital ecosystems.About RelworxRelworx provides cutting-edge network and infrastructure solutions, enabling scalable connectivity for businesses and communities across emerging markets. For more information, visit relworx.com.About VaulitVaulit offers secure vaulting and custody services for digital and physical assets, ensuring compliance and protection in financial operations. For more information, visit vaulit.com.Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements, which include words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “project,” “should,” “will,” and similar expressions, reflect current expectations and assumptions regarding future events, performance, and developments. However, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors—many of which are beyond the Company’s control—that could cause actual outcomes, results, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such risks include, but are not limited to, changes in global economic conditions, market volatility, technological disruptions, regulatory changes, competitive pressures, geopolitical events, inflation, interest rates, and other unforeseen circumstances.The information contained in this press release is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice, a recommendation to buy or sell securities, or any solicitation. Readers should not rely on these statements as the basis for any investment decision. Past performance is not indicative of future results. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. This disclaimer applies globally. 