VA breaks ground on its first PACT Act construction initiative in Rolla, MO

On Aug. 7, 2025, VA commemorated the groundbreaking of the new Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans’ Hospital community-based outpatient clinic. This state-of-the-art facility, strategically located at 13063 Old Wire Road in Rolla, Missouri, is poised to significantly enhance health care services for the local Veteran population.

Designed with a multidisciplinary approach, the clinic will offer a variety of advanced medical services tailored to meet the specific needs of about 171,764 Veterans in the Rolla area. This effort is part of VA’s broader commitment to expanding clinical space and improving service options, ensuring that Veterans receive comprehensive care in a community setting.

Notably, this project marks a significant milestone as it is the first construction initiative approved by VA under the provisions of the PACT Act of 2022, reflecting the ongoing dedication to improving accessibility and quality of care for those who have served our country.

The new facility will replace the St. James clinic, expanding from 8,600 to nearly 75,000 square feet, featuring state-of-the-art health care options for Veterans, including 27 exam rooms, two physical therapy rooms and seven dental treatment rooms. In addition to existing services such as Primary Care and Behavioral Health, the Rolla clinic will introduce outpatient services in various specialties, including Urology, Cardiology and Dermatology.

The Rolla VA Clinic is projected to open in summer 2027.

