Reducing suicide risk for rural Veterans

When you think about rural living, you may picture quiet mornings, wide-open spaces, friendly neighbors and a slower pace of life.

But just because rural life seems peaceful doesn’t mean it has no challenges. People in rural communities, including Veterans, die by suicide at higher rates than people in cities.

Why? Rural areas tend to have higher suicide risk factors, like greater access to lethal means, higher economic distress, lower quality of health care and remoteness that can lead to feelings of isolation.

None of these things mean a suicide crisis will happen. But because nearly five million rural Veterans are at higher risk, VA is working to make access to care easier. And we’re raising awareness about lethal means safety to make sure rural Veterans know how to create secure home environments.

Breaking down barriers to care

Veterans live in rural communities for many reasons, including more privacy, lower cost of living, and less crowded towns and schools. One thing they may lack, though, is easy access to high-quality health care.

VA’s Telehealth Services ensure you can find care when and where you need it. Here’s how it works:

If you’re at home: Use your phone or computer to meet with VA providers and share your health information, like blood pressure or glucose levels.

If you’re at a VA Community-Based Outpatient Clinic: Connect to VA specialists in mental health, cardiology, neurology, pulmonology and more.

If you’re in a VA medical center: Telehealth brings specialists into your room via video. Services like Tele-ICU and TeleStroke make sure you get expert care, even in emergencies.

If VA can’t offer the service you need in a timely manner, you might be eligible for VA Community Care, where you can see a provider in your local area. Just talk to your VA care team to see what’s possible.

Creating a safe home environment can reduce suicide risk

A lot of people think if someone is in a suicide crisis, they’ll find a way no matter what. But that’s not usually the case.

Most people don’t switch to another method if the one they planned to use isn’t available. For example, if someone is thinking about using a firearm but it’s securely stored in a locked safe with the ammunition stored separately, they’re not likely to try something else. Even if they do choose another method, it’s probably going to be less lethal than a firearm and this increases their chance of surviving.

One of the most effective ways to reduce suicide risk is to put time and space between someone in crisis and a firearm. A suicide crisis is usually brief, so securely storing firearms can be an effective barrier between a suicide impulse and taking action. That’s why VA created the Keep It Secure program

The message of Keep It Secure is straightforward: Simple actions—like using a gun lock, storing firearms in a locked case or safe, and storing firearms and ammunition separately and locked—can help keep you, your loved ones and your community safer. You can request a gun lock from the suicide prevention coordinator at your local VA medical facility.

Reducing suicide risk for rural Veterans

Rural life offers a lot: connection to land, community and tranquility. With the right tools and support, like Telehealth Services, Community Care and Keep It Secure, it can also be a place where Veterans stay safe and well.