Dublin, Laurens County, GA (August 21, 2025) – At the request of the Dublin Police Department, GBI agents are assisting with an aggravated assault investigation in Dublin, Georgia.

The preliminary information indicates that on August 20, 2025, at about 9:30 p.m., the Dublin Police Department responded to the 200 block of Riverview Dr., Dublin, Laurens County, Georgia. A 20-year-old man from East Dublin, Georgia, was found shot and lying outside the Riverview Apartments by a citizen who contacted 911. Investigators determined that the man had been shot multiple times. The man was then taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries, where he remains in critical condition.

No arrest has been made.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Eastman at 478-374-6988 or the Dublin Police Department Crime Stoppers at 478-275-0803. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, it will be turned over to the Dublin Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office.