Marietta, GA (August 21, 2025) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes (CEACC) Unit has arrested and charged Matthew Clements Abbott, age 36, of Marietta, GA, with Distribution of Obscene Material, 2 counts of Public Indecency, and Violation of Oath by Public Officer on Thursday, August 21, 2025.

The Cobb County Police Department requested the GBI to initiate a criminal investigation regarding Abbott, an employee of the Cobb County Police Department. This investigation was conducted with the assistance of the Cobb County Police Department and the Utah Internet Crimes Against Children’s Task Force and led to a search warrant for Abbott’s home and his arrest.

Abbott was taken to the Cobb County Jail upon his arrest.

This investigation is part of the ongoing effort by the Georgia Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, housed within the GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit, to identify those involved in the trade of child sexual abuse material. The ICAC Program, created by the U.S. Department of Justice, was developed in response to the increasing number of children and teenagers using the Internet, the proliferation of child sexual abuse material, and the heightened online activity by predators searching for unsupervised contact with underage victims.

Anyone with information about cases of child exploitation is asked to contact the GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit at 404-270-8870 or report via the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children CyberTipline at CyberTipline.org.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.