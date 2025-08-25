ADAPTOVATE Expands with New Global Vertical Focused on Capability Uplift

Paul McNamara, Co-Founder & CEO Alex Rebkowski, Co-Founder & Managing Director

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ADAPTOVATE today announced the launch of ADAPTOVATE Capability Uplift , a new global vertical dedicated to helping organizations accelerate transformation by embedding strategy through large-scale training and learning programs.Capability Uplift delivers a comprehensive approach to building enterprise-wide capability, combining:• In-person facilitation for high-impact learning experiences.• On-the-job coaching that meets individuals where they are, unlocking potential and shifting mindsets to drive sustained performance.• Mobile-first digital learning, designed for flexibility and retention in the flow of work.• Bespoke program design, tailored to each organization’s tools, culture, and transformation priorities.With a focus on strategy, skills, scale, and human impact, ADAPTOVATE Capability Uplift enables organizations to align learning directly to commercial goals, drive measurable behaviour change, and build enduring internal capability.At the core of this offering is ADAPTOVATE’s proprietary learning platform, purpose-built to maximize retention, foster social learning, and deliver measurable impact. Its mobile-first design integrates seamlessly into employees’ workdays, while a unique teach-back feature ensures comprehension and long-term adoption. The platform also leverages immersive multimedia to drive engagement and mirrors the feel of social networks to enable effortless collaboration and social learning across teams. Clients can access a combination of world-class pre-built content in Agile, leadership, digital skills, and AI, alongside programs tailored for their unique context.Backed by ADAPTOVATE’s global consulting expertise, the Capability Uplift vertical has already delivered outcomes for major clients across sectors including consumer goods, energy, professional services, retail, and mining.Research shows that organizations investing in effective capability uplift programs:• Are 3.5 x more likely to Outperform Competitors – delivering 218% higher income per employee and 24% higher profit margin• Retain Talent – with 94% of employees reporting they would stay at a company that invests in learning and development• Future-proof Their Organizations – with 58% of companies that upskill effectively being more likely to be future-ready and 4x more likely to achieve their strategic goalsA Distinctive ApproachWhat sets ADAPTOVATE apart is its proven ability to bridge the gap between strategy and execution.Capability Uplift is built on four unique differentiators:• Experts in lasting organizational change – deep experience in embedding performance, learning, and behavioural transformation.• Built for scale, aligned for impact – programs create a shared language and common direction across entire organizations.• People-first, always – with a focus on mindset, trust, and measurable value creation.• AI training with purpose – ensuring adoption is not technology for technology’s sake, but a lever for measurable impact.“Organizations that invest in effective training and learning are not only more likely to outperform competitors, but they also retain talent and prepare themselves for the future of work.” – Paul McNamara, Co-founder & CEO.“With Capability Uplift, we’ve formalized our proven approach to learning and scaled it into a dedicated vertical – one that ensures strategy sticks through human impact.” – Alex Rebkowski, Co-founder & Managing Director.The launch of ADAPTOVATE Capability Uplift represents a step-change in how organizations approach transformation: shifting training from one-off events into enterprise-wide learning journeys that embed the habits, skills, and mindsets needed for sustained performance.To learn more or connect with your local ADAPTOVATE office, visit www.adaptovate.com

