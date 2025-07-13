ADAPTOVATE Strengthens Global Leadership with Key Promotions in Australia and Asia

Brigitte Odgers-Jewell and Laura Scott appointed to Managing Director and Partner in Australia, New Zealand and Asia Brigitte Odgers-Jewell - Managing Director & Partner, South East Asia

Laura Scott and Brigitte Odgers-Jewell appointed Managing Directors and Partners to accelerate innovation and transformation across key markets.

I’ve been lucky to work with teams and clients across Southeast Asia who are navigating big shifts — in technology, in talent, in how businesses grow.” — Brigitte Odgers-Jewell, Managing Director and Partner, Asia

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, July 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global management consultancy ADAPTOVATE has today announced the promotions of Laura Scott as Managing Director and Partner in Australia and Brigitte Odgers-Jewell as Managing Director and Partner in Singapore.These appointments underscore ADAPTOVATE’s commitment to bold, innovation-driven leadership, meeting rising demand for agile, AI-enabled, and digitally transformative solutions across its global client base.With operations spanning Australia, Singapore, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Poland, ADAPTOVATE continues to scale its executive capabilities to support clients facing increasingly complex and fast-moving business environments.Laura Scott joins fellow Managing Director and Partner David Gumley in leading ADAPTOVATE’s Australian and New Zealand operations. She brings with her deep expertise in helping organisations embed agile ways of working, adopt emerging technologies, and deliver large-scale enterprise transformation.Brigitte Odgers-Jewell takes on the strategic role of Managing Director and Partner for Southeast Asia, where she leads strategic consultancy efforts across the region. Her experience spans multiple industries and markets, with a focus on fostering high performing, engaged, and agile cultures that evolve to meet organisational priorities.Both leaders have a proven track record of driving measurable impact for organisations facing disruption. Their expertise includes leading enterprise-wide transformations, AI adoption, digital innovation, and embedding agile operating models that enable businesses to thrive amid uncertainty.“Brigitte Odgers-Jewell and Laura Scott have each spent years building our business with discipline, clarity, and consistent results,” said Douglas Ross, Founding Partner at ADAPTOVATE.He continues, “Their appointment to Managing Director and Partner is not just deserved, it’s essential to the further success and growth of ADAPTOVATE globally.”These appointments highlight ADAPTOVATE’s dedication to leadership deeply embedded in delivery. Both Scott and Odgers-Jewell have been instrumental in the success of complex transformation projects, leading multi-disciplinary teams, accelerating time-to-impact, and embedding lasting change for clients.Previously recognised by the Financial Times and Statista as a High Growth Company in Asia-Pacific, ADAPTOVATE continues to demonstrate its ability to scale both client impact and internal talent.– ENDS –Spokesperson Quotes Attributable:Laura Scott, Managing Director and Partner, Australia:“I’m excited to be stepping into the Managing Director, Partner role for ANZ as we are at a pivotal moment, not just as a business, but as an industry. Clients are moving faster, expectations are rising, and the old models of consulting are being redefined.”“I’m looking forward to leading the ANZ team by embracing innovation, embedding AI thoughtfully, and delivering transformation in ways that are faster, more adaptive, creating meaningful impact for our clients, our people and industry.”Brigitte Odgers-Jewell, Managing Director and Partner, Asia:“I’ve been lucky to work with teams and clients across Southeast Asia who are navigating big shifts — in technology, in talent, in how businesses grow. What excites me most right now is the opportunity to lead transformation in a way that’s grounded in real people, solving real problems.“At ADAPTOVATE, we’re not just delivering solutions, we’re building the capability for our clients to keep evolving long after we’ve gone. That’s the kind of impact I want to lead — practical, empowering, and built for the pace of this region.”

Brigitte Odgers-Jewell - Managing Director & Partner, South East Asia

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.