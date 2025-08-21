Submit Release
TRAFFIC ADVISORY: 2025 GW First Night

On Saturday, August 23, 2025, the GW First Night will take place in the District of Columbia.  In conjunction with this event, there will be traffic closures that motorists should take into consideration:

 

On Saturday, August 23, 2025, from 8:00 a.m. until 11:30 p.m., the following street will be posted with Emergency No Parking and closed to vehicular traffic:

 

• 2000 Block of H Street, NW, between 20th Street & 21st Street, NW

 

For timely traffic information, please visit twitter.com/DCPoliceTraffic  

 

All street closures and listed times are subject to change based upon prevailing or unexpected conditions.

 

The public should expect parking restrictions along the street and should be guided by the posted emergency no parking signage.  All vehicles that are parked in violation of the emergency no parking signs will be ticketed and towed.

 

Motorists could encounter possible delays if operating in the vicinity of this event and may wish to consider alternative routes.  The Metropolitan Police Department and the D.C. Department of Transportation also wishes to remind motorists in the vicinity of this event to proceed with caution as increased pedestrian traffic can be anticipated.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY: 2025 GW First Night

The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available.

