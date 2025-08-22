The Futurist Institute Receives Registered U.S. Trademarks for THE FUTURIST® from the USPTO

USPTO registered THE FUTURIST® trademark for The Futurist Institute in International Classes 35 and 41 on August 19, 2025.

We have been building The Futurist Institute for almost a decade, and I am very proud to have now secured U.S. trademark registrations from the USPTO to supplement our existing EUIPO and UKIPO marks.” — Jason Schenker, Chairman of The Futurist Institute®

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On August 19, 2025, the United States Patent and Trademark Office registered THE FUTURISTtrademark in International Classes 35 and 41, granting The Futurist Institute of America, LLC the exclusive right to use “THE FUTURIST” in U.S. commerce for consulting, education, training, and speaking services.Founded in 2016 by futurist and economist Jason Schenker , The Futurist Institutehas a mission to help everyone Become a Futurist“We have been building The Futurist Institutefor almost a decade, and I am very proud to have now secured U.S. trademark registrations from the USPTO to supplement our existing EUIPO and UKIPO marks,” said Mr. Schenker, Chairman of The Futurist Instituteand President of Prestige Economics . “The Futuristis a trademark we are excited to receive. We have a distinctive brand and unique high-value offerings, and we are proud to protect our name and services.”The Futurist Instituteadvises large global consulting and accounting firms, publicly traded companies, private corporations, major NGOs, industry groups, and the U.S. Department of Defense. The Futurist Institutealso confers the Certified Futurist and Long-Term Analyst designation (FLTA), a professional certification program with semi-customized tracks for consultants, strategists, and industry professionals. Consulting offerings from The Futurist Institutehelp clients win the future by applying frameworks to capitalize on opportunities and mitigate risks tied to new and emerging technologies.The Futurist Institute previously received registrations in 2017 for THE FUTURISTtrademark in International Class 41 from the EUIPO and UKIPO.The registration number for the USPTO trademark THE FUTURISTin International Class 35 is 7,895,829.The registration number for the USPTO trademark THE FUTURISTin International Class 41 is 7,895,828.For more information about The Futurist Institute, its certification programs, or consulting services, visit www.FuturistInstitute.org About Jason SchenkerJason Schenker prepares leaders for the future. He is the Chairman of The Futurist Institute and the President of Prestige Economics. Bloomberg News has ranked Mr. Schenker the #1 forecaster in the world in 31 different categories since 2011. A highly sought-after keynote speaker, geopolitical expert, and economic futurist, Mr. Schenker has given over 1,250 keynote speeches and over 1,000 television interviews, including as a Guest Host on Bloomberg Television. Mr. Schenker is also an Adjunct Fellow at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), an advisor to the U.S. State Department and the Foreign Service Institute, and adjunct faculty at the Joint Special Operations University at U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM). A Forbes contributor and LinkedIn Top Voice, Mr. Schenker has written 37 books, including 16 Amazon #1 bestsellers, including Cold War Two, Jobs for Robots, Futureproof Supply Chain, The Future of Finance is Now, Quantum: Computing Nouveau, and The Future of Energy. Mr. Schenker’s LinkedIn Learning courses on AI, economics, and finance have been taken by almost 1.5 million people worldwide.- For more information about Jason Schenker, visit www.JasonSchenker.com

