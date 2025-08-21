Jason Schenker’s Cold War Two Achieved International Bestseller Status in South Korea and the United States

Schenker's Latest Bestseller in Korea is Cold War Two: Navigating a New Era of Uncertainty for the Economy, Finance, Energy, Technology, Trade, and Supply Chain

Cold War Two isn’t just about geopolitics — it’s the battle shaping trade, technology, and the future of the global economy.” — Jason Schenker, Author of the Bestseller Cold War Two

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The latest bestselling book from the top-ranked economist, futurist, and geopolitical advisor Jason Schenker is Cold War Two : Navigating a New Era of Uncertainty for the Economy, Finance, Energy, Technology, Trade, and Supply Chain.Since its March 24 release in the United States, Cold War Two has quickly become a #1 Amazon bestseller in multiple categories, including Macroeconomics, Microeconomics, Commerce, and National & International Security. The book is also making international waves. The Chosun Daily , one of South Korea’s most prominent newspapers, reported that Cold War Two ranked No. 9 overall on Naver Books and No. 1 in Kyobo Bookstore’s business and economics category.Understanding the New Global Conflict: Cold War TwoThe world is in the middle of Cold War Two—a high-stakes conflict between the United States and China, along with their respective allies. In recent years, trade, technology, finance, and supply chain have become battlegrounds in this intensifying competition, pushing the global economy to the brink.Key themes explored in the book include:- The origins of Cold War Two and how it evolved from great power competition into a structured geopolitical, economic, and technological conflict.- Key battlegrounds and the global fronts where China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea are challenging the United States and its allies.- The economic impact and how Cold War Two is reshaping trade, supply chains, energy markets, and financial flows.- Technology as a weapon and the race for dominance in AI, semiconductors, quantum computing, and cyber warfare.- Future scenarios and how Cold War Two could escalate, including what business leaders and policymakers can do to prepare.- Strategic Recommendations and how businesses, corporate boards, and U.S. special forces can position themselves to minimize risks and maximize the potential to win in Cold War Two.Mr. Schenker shared that “The future is being written now. Those who prepare will be best positioned to win. This book is a roadmap for leaders navigating the defining conflict of our time.”In Cold War Two, Mr. Schenker provides historical perspectives, economic analysis, and futurist scenarios that help businesses, investors, and policymakers navigate this new era of geopolitical and economic conflict. With deep expertise in economic security, financial markets, energy, and national defense, Mr. Schenker examines the forces driving the conflict and outlines key risks and opportunities for the decade ahead and beyond.“Cold War Two is about more than geopolitics—it’s about the intersection of economics, energy, technology, and security. It’s the defining challenge of our time,” Mr. Schenker shared.Cold War Two: Navigating a New Era of Uncertainty for the Economy, Finance, Energy, Technology, Trade, and Supply Chain was published on March 24, 2025, by Prestige Professional Publishing.About Jason SchenkerJason Schenker prepares leaders for the future. He is the President of Prestige Economics and the Chairman of The Futurist Institute. Bloomberg News has ranked Mr. Schenker the #1 forecaster in the world in 31 different categories since 2011. A highly sought-after keynote speaker, geopolitical expert, and economic futurist, Mr. Schenker has given over 1,250 keynote speeches and over 1,000 television interviews, including as a Guest Host on Bloomberg Television. Mr. Schenker is also an Adjunct Fellow at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), an advisor to the U.S. State Department and the Foreign Service Institute, and adjunct faculty at the Joint Special Operations University at U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM). A Forbes contributor and LinkedIn Top Voice, Mr. Schenker has written 37 books, including 16 Amazon #1 bestsellers, including Cold War Two, Jobs for Robots, Futureproof Supply Chain, The Future of Finance is Now, Quantum: Computing Nouveau, and The Future of Energy. Several of Jason Schenker's books have previously achieved bestseller status in South Korea. Mr. Schenker's LinkedIn Learning courses on AI, economics, and finance have been taken by almost 1.5 million people worldwide.- For more information about Jason Schenker, visit www.JasonSchenker.com About Prestige Economics and Cold War TwoFounded in 2009, Prestige Economics is a leading financial market research firm specializing in economic, risk, and strategy consulting. Thanks to Jason Schenker, the firm has a long track record of accurately forecasting economic indicators, commodity prices, and foreign exchange rates. With a reputation for rigorous analysis and high-quality forecasts, Prestige Economics helps clients navigate complex economic trends to make informed decisions. Prestige Economics has also created ground-breaking geopolitical research on Cold War Two. Cold War Twois a USPTO-registered trademark of Prestige Economics in classes 9, 16, 35, and 41 and a UKIPO-registered trademark in classes 35 and 41. Prestige Economics provides strategic training and consulting to help organizations navigate economic and geopolitical uncertainty in this new era of global competition and conflict.- For more information, visit www.PrestigeEconomics.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.